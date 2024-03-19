‘I will work hard’: Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Kang Tae Oh greets fans with warm video message following military discharge; WATCH

Kang Tae Oh, known for his impeccable performance in the 2022 drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo has been discharged from his military service on March 19. Shortly after the success of his last drama, he was called for mandatory military enlistment on Septemeber 20, 2022. Fans were heartbroken to see their beloved actor go on a career break for a while.

However, as he returned today, his supporters around the world rejoiced while looking forward to his upcoming endeavors.

Kang Tae Oh shares a heartfelt video message to fans upon discharge from the military

On March 19, as soon as he was discharged from the service, Kang Tae Oh greeted the fans with a warm video message through his agency. In the video shared on Man of Creation’s social media handles, the actor said, “Thank you so much for waiting for me until now. I had a very good feeling when I was congratulated by many fans early in the morning who waited for me in front of the site.”

On this day, he also reflected on his learning from the military and the precious 18 months he spent with many new friends there.

He said, “I will work hard and come back to you with various good projects." "Please keep supporting me and taking an interest in my work," Kang Tae Oh further added in the video message.

This was really a surprising gift for the fans of their beloved King of Romance. Excitement runs high to have him back in the world of K-dramas finally.

Watch below Kang Tae Oh's warm video message and a fan-translated caption:

Kang Tae Oh's agency confirmed actor considering a role in an upcoming rom-com drama

Meanwhile, the actor-singer’s agency Man of Creation confirmed yesterday that he is positively considering the casting offer he received to star in an upcoming rom-com drama titled Potato Research Institute.

According to media reports, if the actor accepts his appearance, he will take on the role of the director of a potato research center set in a mountain valley. As the character is supposed to have a charming visual and diverse personality, Kang Tae Oh is expected to excel in the role.

On this day, actress Lee Sun Bin was reported to star as the female lead alongside the Run On actor.

Though many details haven’t been announced yet, the rom-com drama will be helmed by writer Kim Ho Soo and director Kang II Soo who have previously teamed up for the period drama Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung.

Anticipation runs high to witness a unique on-screen chemistry between Kang Tae Oh and Lee Sun Bin.

Meanwhile, if confirmed, the actor is gearing up to join the filming as early as possible since Potato Research Institute is scheduled to hit the screen in the ongoing half of 2024 through the tvN network.

