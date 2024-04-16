The Glory star Kim Hieora's agency reveal updates on bullying allegations; Actress and accusers end feud

Kim Hieora is a rising K-drama actress who gained fame with her role in the hit series The Glory. The actress was accused of school violence in 2023. While she had claimed that she was just a bystander, the accusers claimed that that was not all. She finally broke the silence surrounding the case as her agency put out a statement regarding the developments.

Kim Hieora and bullying accusers come to an understanding

On April 16, Kim Hieora's agency Gram Entertainment stated that the actress personally met with the accusers involved in the bullying controversy. Both parties spent time understanding each other’s memories and have decided to end the feud. They will be rooting for and supporting each other's endeavours.

The agency also mentioned that Kim Hieroa took time to look back at her life critically and has decided to become a responsible member of society. They stated that the actor has since stated that she will repay back the love she received from the public.

More about Kim Hieora and The Glory

Kim Hieora debuted in 2021 with the drama Beyond Evil in which she took on the role of a detective. The actress has also appeared in dramas like Hospital Playlist 2 and Bad Prosecutor. She rose to fame with the hit drama The Glory in which she plays a school bully who grows up to become an artist who is a drug addict. Her latest appearance was in the drama The Uncanny Counter Season 2.

The Glory is a thriller revenge drama starring Song Hye Kyu, Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun. The drama aired in December 2022 and the second part in March 2023. It tells the story of a schoolgirl who is bullied by her peers. Her family is also unstable because of her alcoholic father. Just when she decides to end it all, she gets the strength to move forward and get her revenge.

