The Midnight Romance in Hagwon stills: Wi Ha Joon bridges distance between him and Jung Ryeo Won

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is a much-awaited drama which will feature Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won. There has been hype among K-drama fans as the star cast comes together for this project which is directed by Ahn Pan Seok who is well known for Something in the Rain and more. Wi Ha Joon has impressed with his roles in Little Women and Squid Game. Jung Ryeo Won is known for Wok of Love, Witch at Court and more.

On April 24, tvN released new stills of their upcoming drama The Midnight Romance in Hagwon. In the pictures, Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won can be seen coming closer to each other. In one of the stills, they can be seen standing against a wall, hiding from someone which raises curiosity about the plot. See the stills below.

More about The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is scheduled to premiere on May 11. Director Ahn Pan Seok has created many romance dramas like Something In The Rain, One Spring Night, Secret Love Affair, and Heard It Through The Grapevine. Hence, his latest project is surrounded by high expectations and hype.

The script has been written by Park Kyung Hwa. The Midnight Romance in Hagwon stars Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon and will be taking over Queen of Tears' timeslot once it ends. The story revolves around the characters Son Hye Jin, a veteran academic instructor, and her hard-working student Lee Jun Ho who later joins her academy as a rookie instructor.

Lee Jun Ho’s first love was his teacher Son Hye Jin and now that the two work at the same place, it is hard for him to stay away from her. Jung Ryeo Won plays a successful and respected academician. The renowned Korean instructor starts planning her retirement but just then her old student joins her academy as a rookie tutor.

Wi Ha Joon takes on the role of an excellent student who received academic support from the academy and earned an elite badge. He was popular back in school because of his witty and assertive personality.

