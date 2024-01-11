The Woman Who Plays: Uhm Tae Goo, Han Sun Hwa and Kwon Yool's FIRST looks unveiled; see PICS
Uhm Tae Goo, Han Sun Hwa, and Kwon Yool's forthcoming drama, The Woman Who Plays has released its initial stills, providing a sneak peek into the highly anticipated series! Find out more details below!
Uhm Tae Goo, Han Sun Hwa and Kwon Yool's first look in The Woman Who Plays out
More details about The Woman Who Plays
Uhm Tae Goo, Han Sun Hwa, and Kwon Yool are set to captivate audiences in the upcoming drama The Woman Who Plays, teasing fans with the release of their initial stills. JTBC’s upcoming drama is slated for a release in 2024, however, further details are awaited.
Uhm Tae Goo steps into the role of Seo Ji Hwan, the CEO of Thirsty Deer, a social enterprise. He embarks on a mission to disband gangs nationwide, offering a fresh start to former members upon their release from prison. Despite his determined efforts to reform the world of organized crime, Seo Ji Hwan guards a concealed past.
Han Sun Hwa portrays Go Eun Ha, known as Mini Unnie, a children's content creator inspired by a compassionate boy from her childhood. Her dedication to spreading joy to children eclipses her financial ambitions, despite facing professional hurdles.
Kwon Yool embodies Jang Hyeon Woo, a prosecutor at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office. While he displays genuine warmth towards children, he holds firm convictions about the nature of criminals, fostering suspicion towards Seo Ji Hwan's unconventional methods.
As the drama unfolds, The Woman Who Plays promises a narrative rich in intrigue, exploring the complexities of personal history, altruism, and the struggle to reform amidst the shadows of one's past. With these compelling characters and their intertwined stories, anticipation mounts for the series premiere, offering a blend of suspense and heartfelt narratives to enthrall viewers.
Adapted from a well-loved webtoon, The Woman Who Plays is a forthcoming romance drama poised to weave a captivating tale of redemption and love. Uhm Tae Goo embodies Ji Hwan, a reformed former gang leader, while Han Sun Hwa takes on the role of Eun Ha, a YouTube content creator catering to children.
Under the direction of Kim Woo Hyun II and Kim Young Hwan I, and written by Na Kyung, the series is slated to air on JTBC in 2024, spanning 16 episodes. The narrative revolves around the enthralling romance that blossoms between Ji Hwan, seeking to shed his shadowy past, and Eun Ha, known as Mini-Unnie, fostering joy among children through her content.
Promising unexpected twists and heartwarming moments, the production team anticipates unraveling prejudices and revealing the characters' genuine worth. With the synergy of Uhm Tae Goo, Han Sun Hwa, and Kwon Yool, the drama teases a journey of discovery, urging viewers to anticipate the intriguing narrative that transcends perceived differences and celebrates the true essence of its characters.
