Is KATSEYE ‘s*xualizing minor’ in Gnarly music video? Fans say it’s ‘not the first time’ HYBE has done this

KATSEYE made their highly anticipated comeback with the music video for Gnarly on April 30. While the release was expected to mark a bold return for the rookie girl group, it has instead sparked widespread criticism. Fans and media critics alike are raising concerns over the video's content, particularly in how it portrays the group’s youngest member, 17-year-old Yoonchae.

From the moment the music video dropped, many viewers were quick to point out scenes they found inappropriate. The video includes choreography and visuals that some believe cross the line, especially for a group that includes a minor. Among the most controversial elements were provocative dance moves, tight camera angles, and background audio that appeared to include moaning sounds. These creative choices immediately triggered discomfort among fans, who questioned why such themes were chosen for a young idol group.

One particular moment in the video that caught viewers off guard was a symbolic close-up of flies mating. While likely intended to be artistic or edgy, the inclusion of such imagery alongside the group's youthful members, especially Yoonchae, left many questioning the production team's judgment.

Yoonchae’s styling and performance have been at the center of the backlash. Fans noticed that her outfits, choreography, and screen presence seemed overly mature for someone her age. Many argued that putting a 17-year-old in such a concept not only puts her under unnecessary pressure but also reflects a troubling pattern in the industry. Viewers voiced concerns that this type of portrayal can contribute to the normalization of s*xualizing minors in K-pop and beyond.

Criticism has also been directed at HYBE, the agency managing KATSEYE. This is not the first time the company has faced similar backlash. In the past, HYBE received negative attention for the debut era of another girl group, LE SSERAFIM. Their early tracks like FEARLESS, ANTIFRAGILE, and Smart featured choreography and visual themes that were considered too suggestive, especially since some members were underage at the time.

Fans have taken to social media to voice their frustration. Many are urging the company to take accountability and rethink its approach to concept planning, especially when it comes to minors. Online forums are filled with discussions about the industry’s repeated failure to prioritize young idols’ comfort and safety over edgy or viral content.

Some have pointed out that while K-pop is known for pushing creative boundaries, there needs to be a clearer ethical line when minors are involved. They argue that companies have a responsibility to ensure that their underage artists are portrayed in age-appropriate ways.

As the controversy grows, fans continue to demand answers. Many hope that the backlash will serve as a wake-up call, not only for HYBE but for the industry as a whole. They are calling for better oversight, more thoughtful production choices, and stronger protections for minors working in entertainment. With growing public concern, the ball is now in HYBE’s court to address the criticism and make meaningful changes moving forward.

