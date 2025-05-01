Laapataa Ladies’ Chhaya Kadam in legal trouble for consuming meat? Actress summoned by Forest department; details inside

Chhaya Kadam, a well-known name in the Marathi entertainment industry, rose to fame in Bollywood with Kiran Rao’s hit film Laapataa Ladies. Now, she’s reportedly found herself in hot water as the Forest Department has summoned her following claims of alleged wildlife meat consumption.

As per a report in FPJ, the Plant and Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), a Mumbai-based NGO, has flagged a serious concern to the Thane Chief Conservator of Forests and the Divisional Forest Officer regarding Chhaya Kadam's controversial claim. She had once reportedly said in an interview that she had tasted meat from a protected wildlife species. Now, the Forest Department is conducting a formal inquiry.

A special team has already been made to find out the poachers involved and investigate anyone who may have helped the actress in procuring the meat.

An investigating officer, Rakesh Bhoir, told the portal, “We got in touch with Kadam over the phone, where she informed us that she is out of town for a professional trip and will return only after four days. She has informed her of she seeking a legal advice and appearing before us for the investigation.”

Another officer also opened up on the case and shared that she reportedly appeared for an interview in a radio channel, where she revealed the information and they are tracking down the poachers in the area where the alleged activity took place. The officer added that strict action would be taken against the ‘culprits’.

In the interview, the Laapataa Ladies actress allegedly mentioned that she had meat from animals such as mouse deer, rabbits, wild boar, monitor lizard, and porcupine.

Earlier, Mumbai-based NGO Plant and Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) had filed a formal complaint against Chhaya. In a letter addressed to the Chief Conservator of Forests and the Divisional Forest Officer in Thane, PAWS raised alarm over her claims and urged authorities to take legal action against the actress and anyone else involved.

The NGO argued that such statements not only send a dangerous message to the public but also amount to an offense under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. PAWS further urged officials to apply relevant provisions of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, and treat the interview as a self-admission of guilt.

