Bromance Movie Review: Mathew Thomas, Arjun Ashokan film is a wild adventure comedy offering a crazy and fun time

Bromance starring Mathew Thomas and Arjun Ashokan in the lead roles had hit the big screens on February 14, 2025. Following the theatrical release, the movie is available for streaming on the OTT platform SonyLIV.

If you’re planning to watch this adventure comedy flick at your own comfort, here’s the Pinkvilla review for the same.

The Plot

Bromance follows the story of Binto, a young guy who suffers from IED and is often foreshadowed by others for his close-to-perfect elder brother, Shinto. While both brothers share a good bond, things take a dark turn when Shinto goes missing with no trace to be found.

With no way to turn, Shinto’s friend Shabeer calls Binto to Kochi, leading to an adventurous tale with characters like Aishwarya, Hariharasudhan, Courier Babu, and more joining them.

How Binto finds out his brother is more than what meets the eye, and whether they find him, makes up the rest of the film.

The Good

Bromance stands true to its title, focusing on how a younger sibling is in his search for his brother, who is nothing less than a hero for him. While the film starts off as a stoner comedy, it soon shifts the narrative, taking us on an adventurous journey.

With each character introduction, the film adds more to the chaos and fun nature, making us hooked on what to expect next. The characterizations of each person are developed with clarity that clutter never occurs for viewers, resonating with the simple nature of the narrative.

Bromance explores a simple story from a surface level, but the interesting flow of the screenplay doesn’t hinder the movie and only makes us want more from the world. As funny and creative as the comedy scenes are, the film benefits from the strong performances by the ensemble cast.

The writing, despite having an inconsistency issue, managed to stay together without drifting sideways. The small details and motifs used throughout the film, eventually being used in the narrative, are a brilliant move from both a writing and directorial pov.

From a technical viewpoint, the film enjoys some banger tracks and background scores composed by Thaikudam Bridge fame Govind Vasantha. His musical prowess to not limited to composing for touching romantic ventures like ‘96 but can be used for such fun ventures, proving his versatility and how he is still underrated in the music world.

Moreover, the film with a bigger cast also offers strong visuals by Akhil George and brilliant editing from Chaman Chakko, making it a massive treat to watch.

The Bad

Despite having a fun tone and interesting narration, Bromance did feel inconsistent at times, going back and forth. The tight-knit screenplay that held the story together faltered at times, even so, with some sub-plots being forced to intertwine.

Keeping the problem arising from the screenplay aside, the small-budget film managed to entertain with its limited runtime rather than being overdeveloped like some other commercial ventures.

The Performances

Bromance offered some great acting performances from the ensemble cast. Mathew Thomas managed to keep his nuance as a person suffering from IED, with Arjun Ashokan and Mahima Nambiar also making their characters consistent with the relevant personalities.

However, it was Sangeeth Prathap who stood out in the movie with his energetic performance as an ethical hacker. With his epic comic timing, the actor is the one who makes the film memorable.

If you are planning to watch the film, check out the trailer of Bromance if you haven't seen it already!

Bromance was released this year on Valentine's Day, and it was a box office winner!

