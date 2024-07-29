SEVENTEEN’s Beijing fansign gets cancelled last minute due to plane malfunction; THE8, Jun, and more write to fans

SEVENTEEN had to cancel their fan sign event in Beijing, China due to a sudden plane malfunction. The organizers revealed that alternative transportation could not be arranged for the members, leading to their absence from the event. Following the postponement, members THE8, Jun, Hoshi, DK, and Wonwoo wrote to the fans, expressing their grave regrets.

SEVENTEEN cancels Beijing fan sign event due to plane malfunction

On July 29, SEVENTEEN was scheduled to hold a fan sign in Beijing. Yizhiyu Entertainment, the organizers announced that the event had to be canceled at the last minute.

In their statement, the company stated that a plane malfunction at the departure airport led to the sudden cancellation. It was revealed that the members were already at the airport. However, despite extensive communication and coordination, the temporary replacement of the plane was deemed impossible.

According to the statement, SEVENTEEN couldn’t arrive in Beijing on time and the fan sign had to be postponed after careful consideration of the members’ safety.

Yizhiyu Entertainment further stated that a rescheduled time and date for the event will soon be announced. Fans who have traveled to the city solely for the fan sign will be reimbursed for the cost incurred from canceling transportation and accommodation.

Advertisement

At the same time, the organizers urged fans, who have arrived at the venue to arrange their return journey, as the hot weather in Beijing might cause difficulties for them.

SEVENTEEN members write to fans after Beijing event cancellation

Upon the last-minute cancellation, SEVENTEEN members took to Weverse and expressed their deepest regrets. Chinese member THE8 penned to CARATs in Beijing (Group’s fandom name), “Really sorry! Everyone has arrived in the hot weather.” He said that they had done enough preparations but the sudden plane malfunction made it difficult. But he hopes to meet fans again at a later date.

Jun, who also helms from China took to his Weverse and apologized to fans urging them to take care of their health in the city’s hot weather. Hoshi further explained that all the members were flustered after this unexpected incident occurred. He revealed that they looked for another plane right away but it couldn’t be arranged. “I think you all will be worried, but we are safe”, he let fans know.

Advertisement

DK and Wonwoo also echoed the other three, apologizing, while hoping to meet the fans in Beijing soon.

ALSO READ: Jeon Somi confirms August comeback with new song, 1 year after GAME PLAN release