SEVENTEEN announces fourth world tour SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE across US, Europe, Asia from October

SEVENTEEN announces SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE World Tour

On July 24, SEVENTEEN thrilled fans by announcing their highly anticipated 4th world tour, SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE. The announcement came while wrapping up the day two of CARATLAND, their 5th fan meeting in Seoul, setting the stage for an electrifying journey across South Korea, Japan, Europe, Asia, and the US.

This marks another milestone in the group's illustrious career, following their successful previous tours: Diamond Edge, Ode To You, and BE THE SUN.

SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE promises to be a spectacular showcase of SEVENTEEN's breathtaking performances and unparalleled stage presence. The group's announcement was met with overwhelming excitement from CARATs (SEVENTEEN's fandom), eager to experience the group's energy and passion live. Known for their powerful choreography, harmonious vocals, and heartwarming fan interactions, SEVENTEEN is set to deliver an unforgettable experience for audiences worldwide.

Earlier this year, SEVENTEEN wrapped up the encore leg of their FOLLOW concerts, delighting fans across South Korea and Japan.

More about SEVENTEEN’s latest activities

SEVENTEEN continues to make headlines with their impressive achievements both on and off stage. On June 26, they were named UNESCO's first-ever Goodwill Ambassador for Youth, underscoring their global influence and dedication to cultural exchange. To celebrate, they donated 1 million USD to UNESCO's Global Youth Grand Scheme. Additionally, fans can look forward to their concert film, FOLLOW AGAIN TOUR, hitting cinemas worldwide on August 21, 2024.

Watch the trailer for SEVENTEEN FOLLOW AGAIN TOUR to cinema here;

In the music scene, SEVENTEEN wrapped up their 2024 SVT 8TH FAN MEETING in Seoul and are set to headline LOLLAPALOOZA Berlin in September. Their historic performance on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2024 on June 28, where they became the first K-pop act to perform, received rave reviews, further cementing their status as global K-pop icons.

