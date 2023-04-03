Trainee A's Yorch is debuting solo, here's what we know so far

Back in 2021, a YouTube channel named ‘Trainee A’ was discovered by netizens. After much scanning, people realized that the boys were in fact shooting their videos in BIGHIT MUSIC’s old building. Further speculations led netizens to conclude that these boys were possibly an upcoming boy group by BIGHIT MUSIC. Almost a year later, in January 2022, it was revealed that the group was in fact preparing for its debut. Shortly after, each member of the group was also introduced to the world. The group’s debut was anticipated by many.

Yorch's solo debut

However, to people’s disappointment, the group never made its debut. In an official announcement on Trainee A’s social media, their content production team revealed that all their social media handles will soon be deleted. The announcement concludingly thanked fans and followers for their support so far. The announcement left netizens flabbergasted for they could not figure out why such an action was taken in the first place. Fortunately, former Trainee A member Yorch is reportedly all set to make his debut under a new label called What The Duck. Yorch will debut as a soloist later this month on April 11.

Former Trainee A member Yorch

Yorch or Yongsin Wongpanitnont is an upcoming soloist from Thailand who almost made his debut under BIGHIT MUSIC. He was introduced to the world as one of the members of Trainee A by BIGHIT MUSIC in early 2022. Prior to his advent in the Korean pop music industry, he worked as a model and actor in Thailand. Almost a week after Trainee A’s content production team announced the termination of their social media handles, Yorch took to his official Instagram account and revealed that the Trainee A project had in fact come to an end.

Adding on to the aforementioned revelation, Yorch thanked fans for their love and support and asked them to continue supporting the members in whatever they choose for themselves. Prior to Yorch’s announcement, a better part of fans were hoping that the group would still make its debut. His announcement however put an end to all such speculations.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BIGBANG member Daesung gets his own team D-LABEL as he joins R&D Company