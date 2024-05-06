‘I Passed Out Three Times’: Ric Flair Reveals He Suffered Heart Attack During His Match in 2022

Ric Flair is widely regarded as one of the initial professional wrestling superstars; he had a successful career in WWE and WCW. Flair wrestled his last match in WWE at WrestleMania 24 against Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels in a career vs. career matchup.

Flair then continued wrestling in promotions like TNA and indie shows. Ric shocked the world when he hosted an event called "Ric Flair's Last Match" on July 31, 2022, at the age of 73. The event was advertised as the 50 years of Ric Flair and as the last match of Nature Boy.

The 73-year-old Nature Boy teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade and wrestled against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

The team of Andrade and Ric defeated the team of Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett; the event was a mega success; it generated a live gate of $448,502, making it the second-largest-grossing show in American professional wrestling history.

Ric Flair Address Health Issue

Recently, Ric Flair gave an interview to the JAXXON Podcast, where he discussed his last match at the age of 73 in 2022. According to him, he suffered a heart attack during the match.

Ric Flair said, "I trained (for my last match). I was in the best shape ever since I was 20 years old, and then I had a heart attack during the match. I had a heart attack during the match."

"I go to the heart doctor like every six months because I've got the pacemaker, right? And they put that on me when I was real sick, not because I had a problem with my heart, but because they couldn't get over the fact that my heart rate was so low, but it was from all of those hour-long matches and all that cardio."

"The guy takes me in and if you look at your heart like a round pie, there's a piece of my heart right here, this big, it's black, it's gone. The guy said, 'You've had a heart attack in the last two years.' I said, 'I never hurt.' He said, 'Have you passed out in the last two years?' And during my last match, I passed out three times, and I thought it was because I was dehydrated."

Ric Flair is now fully retired from professional wrestling and has signed with AEW. Nature Boy's name will forever be labeled as one of the best to ever perform inside the squared circle. Additionally, his daughter, former WWE champion Charlotte Flair, is carrying his legacy and the name "Flair" to the next level, and she is already in the conversation of all-time greats.

