Indiana Pacers Injury Report: Will Tyrese Haliburton Play Against Knicks on May 6?

The Indiana Pacers will take on the New York Knicks in game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals tonight and they will be hoping to set an early marker in the series. However, their star player Tyrese Haliburton is on the injury report before the game.

Tyrese Haliburton has been one of the best players for the Indiana Pacers throughout the regular season and he has continued his form in the playoffs as well. The former Sacramento Kings man has been averaging 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 10.9 assists per game in the regular season as he looks to win his first title with the Pacers.

Will Tyrese Haliburton Play Against the New York Knicks Tonight?

Tyrese Haliburton has been put on the injury list as questionable but there is nothing to worry about as he is expected to suit up for the game at Madison Square Garden tonight. Haliburton averaged 16 points, 5.8 rebounds and 9.3 assists in 6 games against the Milwaukee Bucks as the Pacers decimated them 4-2. The Pacers will be hoping for a similar kind of performance from their star man in this series as well.

Can Haliburton lead the Pacers to a win in game 1?

Haliburton is the heart and soul of the Indiana Pacers who do everything on the court for them. The former Sacramento Kings man has an eye to pick a pass for his teammates and he is very solid defensively as well. Haliburton will hope that the likes of Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner will be helping him offensively to create pressure on a very solid Knicks defense led by the likes of Josh Hart and OG Anunoby.

