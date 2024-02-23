TRI.BE postpones comeback Diamond schedule following producer Shinsadong Tiger’s demise

TRI.BE the K-pop girl group under TR Entertainment, posted on their official Twitter that they will be canceling and postponing all comeback schedules for their 4th mini album Diamond. They apologized to their fans for the abrupt cancellation and hoped they would understand. TRI.BE the six-member girl group postponed and canceled all the Diamond comeback schedules following the devastating news of music producer Shinsadong Tiger's demise.

TRI.BE cancels and postpones Diamond comeback schedule following Shinsadong Tiger’s Death

TRI.BE, today from their official Twitter (now X) handle, informed fans and everyone that they will be canceling and postponing Diamond comeback schedule following producer producer Shinsadong Tiger’s demise. TRI.BE the girl group that was debuted by producer Shinsadong Tiger himself.

Earlier today in a devastating turn of events, producer Shinsadong Tiger passed away. Following his death TRI.BE canceled and postponed their Diamond comeback schedule. The post further said that they will provide additional information regarding the schedule of broadcasts, fan events, and fan signing events will be announced through later notice. TR Entertainment and TRI.BE apologized to the fans and asked for their support.

Shinsadong Tiger was an executive producer under TR Entertainment and earlier today he was discovered dead at his residence by one of his acquaintances. He was also the producer of TRI.BE’s Diamond album. His loss is a big devastating shock to the Korean music industry and a loss that can never be recovered.

Advertisement

About TRI.BE, the K-pop girl group

TRI.BE is a girl group, formed by TR Entertainment and Universal Music Group. The girl group comprises of six members: Songsun, Kelly, Hyunbin, Jia, Soeun, and Mire. They debuted with their impressive album Tri.be Da Loca in 2021. The group initially had seven members but Jinha left the group due to health conditions. TRI.BE’s songs have a K-pop, future house style with hip-hop layers in between. TRI.BE was awarded the Blooming Star Award at the Hanteo Music Awards in 2023. LORO and KISS by TRI.BE is one of the most popular songs by the girl group.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: TRI.BE dishes on working with Indian stars Allu Arjun, Armaan Malik for Memu Aagamu