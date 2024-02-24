TRI.BE to resume Diamond comeback promotions posthumously produced by Shinsadong Tiger

TRI.BE, the girl group mentored by the late Shinsadong Tiger is resuming their comeback activities for Diamond despite the sudden passing of their producer. TR Entertainment shared heartfelt condolences, expressing the group's determination to honor Shinsadong Tiger's final project.

TRI.BE resumes with Diamond comeback in honor of late Shinsadong Tiger

In a poignant decision, the girl group TRI.BE, under the mentorship of the late Shinsadong Tiger, has chosen to carry on with their comeback activities for the 4th single album, Diamond. TR Entertainment, the label overseeing TRI.BE provided an update on February 23, following the sudden passing of Shinsadong Tiger (Lee Ho Yang). The producer's unexpected demise prompted the postponement of a music program appearance and fan sign event on the same day.

Despite the profound sorrow, TR Entertainment conveyed that TRI.BE will honor Shinsadong Tiger's final wishes by resuming promotions for Diamond. The album represents the collaborative effort between the revered producer and TRI.BE just before his passing. Acknowledging the deep shock and sadness within the group, the label emphasized their commitment to continuing the promotions to illuminate Shinsadong Tiger's last project.

The members of TRI.BE, grateful for the support received throughout their journey under Shinsadong Tiger's guidance, aim to make the producer's last album shine brightly. TR Entertainment assured their support for TRI.BE's emotional well-being during this challenging period and requested prayers for the departed. As the group steps forward with resilience, their decision stands as a touching tribute to the legacy of Shinsadong Tiger in the world of K-pop.

More details about TRI.BE’s latest activities

TRI.BE, formed in 2021 by TR Entertainment and Universal Music Group, is a South Korean girl group known for their dynamic presence. Consisting of members Songsun, Kelly, Hyunbin, Jia, Soeun, and Mire, they debuted with TRI.BE Da Loca in 2021. Despite challenges like the departure of member Jinha in 2023 due to health issues, TRI.BE continued to shine.

Their latest release, the fourth single album Diamond, unveiled on February 20, 2024, showcases their ongoing commitment to music. With the lead single Diamond and the B-side track Run, TRI.BE remains a vibrant force in the K-pop scene.

