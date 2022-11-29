EXCLUSIVE: TRI.BE dishes on working with Indian stars Allu Arjun, Armaan Malik for Memu Aagamu

K-pop has itself cemented in the music scenario around the world and India is no different, with each day more fans being added to the bunch who appreciate the art in its true sense. Korean music and Indian music have found themselves to each other in a fantastical way through numbered collaborations and this one has been eye-catching and enthralling for numerous reasons.

Memu Aagamu first dropped on August 22 as a surprise for the fans of the artists involved in its creation. A one-of-a-kind release, it was a joint effort of Telugu film superstar Allu Arjun, skilled producer duo Lost Stories comprising Prayag Mehta and Rishab Joshi, award-winning Indian singer Armaan Malik and rising K-pop girl group TRI.BE. Meaning ‘We won't stop’ in Telugu, the song beautifully brings together lyrics written by Kunaal Vermaa, ELLY (EXID member) and S.TIGER (Shinsadong Tiger), the latter two of whom have worked on TRI.BE’s songs previously. It sings of catchy inspiring music in a multilingual amalgamation of Hindi, Telugu and Korean lyricism, further enhanced by Allu Arjun’s feature and Rajit Dev’s moves. What could be better than magic created with cultural ingenuity that could be enjoyed by people across the world, and that’s exactly what Memu Aagamu brings to the table.

TRI.BE

The K-pop girl group debuted on February 17, 2021, with their first single album ‘Tri.be Da Loca’. The seven-piece pursues collective perfectionism with their various talents as they enter the world of music with confidence and vibrance alike. The group is made up of members SongSun, Kelly, JinHa, HyunBin, Jia, SoEun and MiRe, who each possess performance skills that they have honed over the years and are ready to unleash them into the world, one creative release at a time.

Interview with TRI.BE

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, TRI.BE dished about their unique and awe-striking collaboration with Allu Arjun who they met on the sets of the music video shoot. They praised the creation of Memu Aagamu and the honey-laced voice of Armaan Malik who is known to be a fan of K-pop himself, having previously worked on another collaboration with soloist Eric Nam and KSHMR. The girls, sans member JinHa who is on a hiatus because of her health, sat to break down the many behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot, their visit to the set and their interaction with actor Allu Arjun who tried his best to learn the K-pop way of doing things and at the same time exuberated his star influence. TRI.BE expressed their wish to work on a future movie for the actor and hopefully visit India to meet all their lovely fans, TRUE.

Check out the full interview below.