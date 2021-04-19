EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: TRI.BE on BLACKPINK and EXID as role models: We want to be known for our vocal skills too

In a fun EXCLUSIVE video chat with Pinkvilla, rookie K-pop girl group TRI.BE spoke candidly about why BLACKPINK and EXID are their ideal role models, their USP that sets them apart and their family-like bond with each other. Watch their interview below.

With over 5.5 million views and counting for their fiercely hypnotic debut single Doom Doom Ta MV, along with their first single album TRI.BE Da Loca, TRI.BE is the uber-talented rookie K-pop girl group that should be on everyone's radar. For the unversed, TRI.BE is a seven-member girl group comprising of Songsun, Hyunbin, Soeun, Jia, Mire, Kelly and Jinha.

It was Pinkvilla's humble opportunity to be able to have a candid chat with TRI.BE as they instantly showed off their chemistry, more like best friends than just members in the same group. When we asked how their bond was with each other given that they've been together for quite some time now, TRI.BE's leader Songsun confessed, "Seriously, we are like friends! Like friends, like family. Also, we can't imagine not being together," while Kelly added, "I think each and every one of us has their own role."

"We're comfortable with being truthful to each other and think of each other as family," Mire elaborated while Songsun quipped, "Maybe even more family than our actual families." As for what TRI.BE's USP is that sets them apart from the rest, Jinha perfectly summed up, "TRI.BE doesn't set any limits when it comes to challenges and I think that is what makes us stand out. Also, we talk about our unique story through our music and show who we truly are, giving confidence to those in their 10s and 20s and sending the message that we should be independent with our lives. These positive messages could be the things that make us stand out."

Amongst the girl groups they look up to, TRI.BE showered immense love upon BLACKPINK and EXID. "Personally, I really look up to BLACKPINK. I'm sure you all know, but if you look at their performances, they are very charismatic and skilful with all of their concepts. These kinds of aspects make us want to be able to do cool and charismatic performances too. Since they inspire TRI.BE, BLACKPINK is definitely my role model," Mire gushed.

While Hyunbin chimed in, "And of course, we cannot leave out EXID. This definitely applies to BLACKPINK too, but EXID is well known for their vocal skills. TRI.BE also wants to be known not only for our performances but also for our vocal skills so EXID is our role model too."

We also asked the members what are the concepts they'd love to try in the future to which Jinha enthusiastically piped in, "There's way too many... I want to try something dreamy. You know, like a dreamy concept that's full of sadness," while Kelly agreed, "Yeah, we really have a lot. Maybe a little mysterious feeling too."

When Jia pondered, "For me... ballads maybe," Songsun chimed in, "Oh yeah, maybe OSTs," to which a happy Jia excitedly agreed upon with a, "Yeah, that's exactly it!" "I want to do a very fresh concept. Don't you think it'd suit us well?," Hyunbin asked while Soeun added, "Like oceans and seas. I personally want to do something that's very summery." When Hyunbin asked, "Like EDM?, Soeun affirmed, "Yeah, something that's very exciting." Mire shared, "For me... pure? I want to try doing an innocent-looking, pure concept," to which Kelly said to TRI.BE's maknae, "I think it would fit you very well," as Mire agreed with a cute "Yeah."

To find out more like how Songsun's cousin and Girls' Generation member Yuri reacted to TRI.BE slaying it in Doom Doom Ta MV, watch their EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla below:

We can't wait to see what TRI.BE have in store for us as they take over the K-pop scene!

ALSO READ: Highly anticipated rookie girl group TRI.BE officially makes debut with album TRI.BE Da Loca

Who is your favourite TRI.BE member? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×