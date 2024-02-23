Shinsadog Tiger's agency TR Entertainment confirms producer's death at 40; More details awaited

Shinsadong Tiger, the infamous producer of girl group EXID has passed away at the age of 40. The tragic news has floated in the Korean entertainment world just now. Shinsadong Tiger whose real name was Lee Ho Yang has been confirmed to have died earlier today on February 23.

Shinsadong Tiger is no more; was found lifeless at his residence

Shinsadong Tiger was a noted and renowned music producer and songwriter. The music producer has been confirmed to have passed away by TR Entertainment. Shinsadong was discovered dead at his residence by one of his acquaintances, who was trying to contact him. When no response was found, they went to his home and found that he was no longer with us. The acquaintance in a rapid response reported the tragic incident to the authorities.

The reason and cause of Shinsadong Tiger’s death are still not clear. No further statements have been released by his agency.

About Shinsadong Tiger

Shinsadong Tiger was a prominent music producer and songwriter in the Korean music industry. He was the main producer at TR Entertainment and was a big name when one thinks of K-pop. Shinsadong Tiger launched his own label AB Entertainment through which he debuted a girl group that he scouted and managed himself, EXID.

Shinsadong Tiger is known for creating and producing great K-pop hits like T-ARA’s Bo Peep Bo Peep, MOMOLAND’s BBoom BBoom, HYUNA’s Bubble Pop!, Apink’s NoNoNo and EXID’s I LOVE YOU, HOT PINK. These are just some of the esteemed works of Shinsadong Tiger’s string of work as one of the most distinct and reputed music producers and songwriters of the Korean music industry. Shinsadong Tiger’s devastating loss has shaken up the industry as they all mourn his passing away.

