Veteran actor Song Min Hyung known for SKY Castle and Mr Queen roles passes away at 70

Actor Song Min Hyung took his last breath on the morning of April 3. The talented actor was known for his roles in dramas like SKY Castle, Mr Queen, Hot Stove League, Hwarang and many more. He started off as a child actor in the theatre. He marked his first K-drama appearance in 1995 with the drama LA Arirang. Song Min Hyun had been battling gallbladder cancer for the last few years.

Actor Song Min Hyun passes away at 70

On the morning of April 3, it was reported that actor Song Min Hyung passed away at the age of 70 after undergoing surgery for gallbladder cancer. A ceremony in his memory was held at the funeral hall of Seoul Red Cross Hospital on April 5. He had been battling cancer for a while. In 2022, he had revealed that he recovered from liver cancer four times. He mentioned that while he was filming for the 2006 drama Jumong, more than 5cm of liver cancer was found on his body. The actor had also mentioned that after overcoming death a few times, he's going to live his life doing what he wants. Unfortunately, the veteran actor lost the battle against cancer.

More about Song Min Hyun

Song Min Hyun debuted as a child actor in 1966 but as a teenager had to give up on acting as his father passed away when he was young. As a child, he was working on the theatrical production of Humpbacked Old Man. He made a return to the acting world with the 1995 drama LA Arirang. His first appearance on the big screen was with the 2001 film The Scent of Love.

The actor is known for his roles in hit dramas like Jumong, Ugly Miss Young Ae series, The Bridal Mask, Faith, Hwarang, SKY Castle, Mr Queen, Hot Stove League and many more.

