Exploring Mrunal Thakur's massive transformation journey before and after Bollywood

Mrunal Thakur is one of those actresses who managed to build a huge fanbase in a short span of time. You won't believe it, but her followers have been skyrocketing ever since she made her Telugu debut with Sita Ramam.

Mrunal stays connected with her fans by sharing social media updates regarding her projects and personal life. Let’s revisit her transformation from being a part of a successful TV serial to appearing in films that have inspired everyone.

Kumkum Bhagya brought Mrunal Thakur into the spotlight

While the Super 30 star is currently one of the most famous faces, her television debut turned out to be a debacle. Her first show, Mujhse Kuchh Kehti… Yeh Khamoshiyaan witnessed a major drop in TRP, forcing the makers to pull the plug in only three months.

Mrunal did not give up and continued working by playing a minor role in Arjun. Although Love Sonia is believed to be her first feature film, she was already featured in three Marathi films in 2014. The same year, she was confirmed to play one of the leads in Ekta Kapoor's Kumkum Bhagya.

In the show, Thakur was seen as Bulbul Arora Khanna alongside Sriti Jha, who portrayed the main character, Pragya Arora Mehra. She left the show in 2016 and tried her luck in films. In an interview, she recalled that the casting directors were not confident about her career on the big screen, but things worked out for her with time.

As she quit Kumkum Bhagya, Mrunal, in an interview, said: “When I met Ekta and told her that I wanted to quit Kumkum Bhagya and do films, she never hesitated because she trusted in me.”

From Nach Baliye to Marathi film debut

Apart from films and television, Mrunal Thakur even participated in the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye with Sharad Chandra Tripathi in 2015. The major highlights of her performance included the one with her three different attires and pictures flashing in the background. She was eventually eliminated in the eighth week.

While she made her Marathi debut with Hello Nandan, her performance was not up to the mark. However, a Lavani sequence featured in her second film, Vitti Dandu, left an impression. Apart from that, she even worked on her performance, which was better than Hello Nandan's.

Her role as Dr. Swapna Bhosale in her third Marathi film, Swarajya, can also be added to the list of her best performances. The same can be said for Love Sonia, in which she was seen as a victim of human trafficking. The film tells the story of a girl who enters Mumbai only to fall into the trap of something that changes her life forever.

Starting from Super 30, Mrunal Thakur stepped into a different zone where she mostly preferred to play lead roles. Despite having a very small role, she managed to grab the audience's attention with her simplicity. The same can be said about her performance in Batla House, which was opposite John Abraham.

Her simplicity was explored to a different extent when she played the lead in Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna. She portrayed her emotions perfectly on screen, and her chemistry with Dulquer Salmaan and Nani can be mentioned as one of the best parts of both films.

Her character in The Family Star did not undergo a major change. While the film’s storyline was not the best, Mrunal’s performance can still be considered a reason to watch the movie.

Mrunal Thakur on lessons from co-stars and change in her fashion game

The Dhamaka star once revealed to Vistara Magazine that she has always taken inspiration from her co-stars. She mentioned personalities such as Farhan Akhtar and Dulquer Salmaan, who made her believe she could do anything.

She further stated, “I’ve also learned from the struggles and life lessons of legends like Paresh Rawal and Supriya Pathak. Dancing Queen, I’m not classically trained, but while growing up, I had a fondness for Kathak.”

Mrunal also stated that she loves to travel to places with beaches. She described the atmosphere of beaches as “serene and therapeutic” and continued by saying that she likes to wear bikinis or kaftans when she is at such places and always has a few water bottles to keep herself hydrated.

Through her social media page, Mrunal Thakur has always flaunted her beauty and fitness skills. Her face has been featured in multiple reputed publications. In a conversation with Galatta Plus in April this year, Mrunal said she prefers not to spend much on clothes.

Mrunal Thakur’s fashion transformation is commendable, and her Instagram grid is proof. During one of the interviews, she said she loves to keep up with trends by investing a minimum amount.

She added that celebrities never repeat any outfit, and she did the same in Lust Stories 2. She stated: “These are not my clothes; I have just sourced them. The maximum money I have spent on a top is Rs. 2000. That also I feel is too much.”

Mrunal Thakur on the work front

Mrunal Thakur has not revealed much about her upcoming projects. Her last film, The Family Star, turned out to be a failure, even though it marked the second collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and director Parasuram after Geetha Govindam.

She was even featured in an episode of Made in Heaven 2 last year, where she portrayed Adhira Arya. The same year, she appeared as Indu in Hi Nanna, opposite Nani.

