Kendrick Lamar’s Euphoria: A Look At The Top Lyrics From Rapper's Drake Diss Track

The rap feud between the two heavyweights began with Kendrick Lamar's release of Euphoria, 17 days after Drake's Push Ups diss track. When Euphoria was released on Kendrick Lamar's YouTube page, its harsh lyrics directed at the 6 God quickly captured the attention of the rap community.

Delivering his message quickly, Lamar adopts a spoken-word approach before going on an enraged tirade against Drake regarding Cardo's production. With a duration of more than six minutes, "Euphoria" is an unrelenting attack on Drake's reputation and standing in the rap industry.

Since Kendrick Lamar called out several other rappers, including Drake, in his explosive Control verse in 2013, the two have been embroiled in a conflict that has been building for years. Later that year, during the BET Hip-Hop Awards cipher, Lamar further fanned the flames by quietly criticizing Drake. With Euphoria, Lamar has now put their animosity back into the public eye, stirring fans' curiosity and building anticipation for what will happen in this epic rap war.

Drake and J. Cole's collaboration, First Person Shooter, set the stage for Kendrick Lamar's retaliation in March, catalyzing his blistering response to Future and Metro Boomin's track Like That. Lamar's contribution to the track propelled it to the top of the Hot 100 charts for three consecutive weeks, signalling his readiness to engage in the rap battle. However, J. Cole briefly entered the fray with his 7 Minute Drill diss track aimed at Lamar, only to retract his involvement and apologize during his Dreamville Fest performance, effectively stepping back from the conflict. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

With J. Cole out of the picture, the stage was set for Lamar and Drake to finally clash. In the interlude between Lamar's Push Ups and his subsequent release of Euphoria, Drake continued to provoke Lamar with tracks like his Taylor Made freestyle featuring 2Pac and Snoop Dogg, along with sporting Compton Community College merchandise. However, Drake's aggressive moves hit a snag when he was forced to remove the AI-assisted freestyle from social media after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from Tupac Shakur's estate.

Now, the spotlight shifts back to Drake as he awaits Lamar's response, with anticipation building among fans. Euphoria serves up scathing bars targeting Drake's biracial identity, his record deal, his feud with Pusha T, his journey into fatherhood, and more, setting the stage for the next chapter in this epic rap rivalry.

ALSO READ: Kendrick Lamar Drops New Diss Track Titled Euphoria As Feud With Drake Intensifies; Deets Inside

Closer look at Kendrick Lamar's song Euphoria, which features most powerful diss lines directed at Drake

1. Looking Funny in the Light

In the lines from Kendrick Lamar's Euphoria, he observes Drake's behavior post-Push Ups with a critical eye. The reference to Drake looking paranoid and spiraling suggests a sense of unease or instability in Drake's actions, contrasting with his previous stature as a famous actor. Lamar goes further to describe Drake's movements as akin to a degenerate, laden with antics that feel distasteful.

The mention of Drake's AI-assisted Taylor Made freestyle, subsequently removed due to legal pressures, likely adds weight to Lamar's critique. By removing the track after receiving a cease-and-desist, Drake's actions could be seen as reactive and indicative of a certain level of paranoia or concern about the consequences of his words.

2. What's Real Rap?

In this line from Kendrick Lamar's Euphoria, he draws a sharp contrast between his approach to music and that of Drake. By asserting that he makes music that electrify 'em,

Lamar suggests that his artistry has a dynamic and energizing effect on listeners. In contrast, he characterizes Drake's music as merely pacify[ing] them, implying that it serves to soothe or placate rather than invigorate.

This critique of Drake's music as pacifying suggests that Lamar sees it as lacking in depth or authenticity compared to his own work.

Advertisement

3. Attacking Drake's Biracial Identity

In this verse from Kendrick Lamar's Euphoria, he confronts Drake's biracial identity, questioning the authenticity of the narratives Drake presents about his life. By asking How many more fairytale stories bout your life 'til we had enough, Lamar suggests that Drake's portrayal of his experiences may not accurately reflect the complexities of being biracial. He implies that Drake may be trying to fit a certain narrative or image rather than embracing his true identity.

Furthermore, Lamar challenges Drake's perception of his own Blackness, questioning how many more Black features Drake needs to display before feeling genuinely connected to his Black identity. This line suggests that Lamar sees Drake as grappling with issues of racial identity and authenticity.

ALSO READ: Justin Timberlake Hilariously Responds To Mispronunciation Behind Viral 'It's Gonna Be May' Meme; See HERE

4. Heavy Is the Head

In this verse from Kendrick Lamar's Euphoria, he acknowledges the weight of his position in the rap game, referring to himself as a selfish individual who recognizes the challenges that come with being at the top. By mentioning J. Cole and Drake, whom he calls Cole and Aubrey, Lamar implies that they understand the competitive nature of the industry and the desire to be the best.

Lamar then alludes to the big three in hip-hop, suggesting that he sees himself as a significant player alongside Cole and Drake. However, he asserts that he doesn't necessarily view them as allies, indicating that he's prepared to navigate the competitive landscape on his own. This sentiment reflects the intensity of the rivalry between the three artists and their respective camps.

5. What Does Drake's Young Money/Cash Money Record Deal Look Like?

In this verse from Kendrick Lamar's Euphoria, he questions the structure of Drake's record deal with Young Money/Cash Money. Lamar references the complex hierarchy within the record label system, highlighting Drake's affiliation with Lil Wayne's Young Money imprint, which operates under Birdman's Cash Money Records.

Lamar illustrates the convoluted nature of Drake's contractual arrangement. This suggests that there are multiple layers of ownership and control involved, which could potentially impact Drake's creative freedom and financial compensation.

6. Hating Drake

In this excerpt from Lamar's Euphoria, he expresses unfiltered animosity towards Drake, leaving no room for ambiguity or subtlety. Lamar's language is direct and uncompromising as he articulates his dislike for various aspects of Drake's persona.

Advertisement

He begins by listing specific attributes that he detests about Drake, including his mannerisms (the way that you walk, the way that you talk), his fashion sense (the way that you dress), and his tendency to engage in indirect jabs or subliminal disses (the way that you sneak-dissing).

ALSO READ: Is Goldy Brar not dead? Gangster who threatened Salman Khan and killed Sidhu Moosewala still alive: REPORT

7. First-Person Shooter Mode

In this segment, he adopts a confrontational tone as he discusses his readiness to engage in a direct conflict with Drake. The imagery of First-Person Shooter Mode suggests a metaphorical battle where Lamar positions himself as a skilled marksman, ready to take aim and deliver precise strikes against his adversary.

Lamar begins by suggesting that there may be a history of mental illness in Drake's family, using the term dementia to imply instability or confusion.

8. Jabbing Drake for Having No Classic Albums & Fake Abs

In his track, Kendrick Lamar jabs at Drake for lacking classic albums, asserting his own discography's quality while suggesting Drake's reliance on fake abs as a metaphor for his lack of authenticity or substance.

9. Comparing Drake to Sexyy Red

In a humorous jab, Kendrick Lamar compares Drake to Sexyy Red, suggesting that Drake's behaviour resembles that of the collaborator on Lamar's track Rich Baby Daddy, implying insincerity or superficiality in Drake's actions.

10. Defending Pharrell & Bringing Up Drake's Pusha T Loss

Coming to Pharrell's defence, Kendrick Lamar confronts Drake for his comments against Pharrell and reminds him of his past defeat in the battle with Pusha T, suggesting Drake should focus on resolving his issues before challenging others.

ALSO READ: Who Is Rob Marciano? All About The Good Morning America Weatherman As He Is Fired From ABC News