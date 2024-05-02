Top 7 Villains in South Indian Movies: Sanjay Dutt in KGF Chapter 2, Vinayakan in Jailer to Fahadh Faasil in Pushpa: The Rise

In most Indian movies, a hero or heroine’s story only takes a dramatic turn when a villain comes into their life. Even if a protagonist is a negatively shaded person, he or she needs to come face to face with a power equal to or more stronger than themselves.

Over time in Indian cinema, we have seen a wide range of villains in our lives that have left a mark on our minds. Sometimes, we have had instances where we would love the portrayal of villains even more than the heroes. So here are some of the top villains in South Indian movies who left a mark on our minds.

Top 7 Villains in South Indian Movies

1. Sanjay Dutt in KGF: Chapter 2

The leading man in Hindi cinema who starred in several romantic and action roles since his lead debut in the 1980s, Sanjay Dutt managed to become a fan-favorite villain in South Indian cinema with just his role as Adheera from KGF Chapter 2.

The Yash starrer film franchise already had a great image for the protagonist who was seen as an unstoppable force in the movies. However, everyone was astounded when Dutt pulled up in his Viking look and double-edged sword standing head-to-head with the rocking star. The single role he played in KGF led to the actor acting as the formidable Antony Das in Leo and now playing the antagonist in Double iSmart.

2. SJ Suryah in Spyder

A director turned actor who started off in Tamil cinema with some pathbreaking movies is now one of the most sought-after actors across South Indian languages. Be it a lead, supporting, or a highly entertaining villain, SJ Suryah has managed to pull off every kind of role he was offered.

Despite playing several roles, the actor might always hauntingly come into the minds of film lovers for the Mahesh Babu starrer action-thriller Spyder. Portraying the character of Bhairavudu (Sudalai in Tamil), SJ Suryah brought out a whole new layer in his acting as a person with a Sadistic Personality Disorder.

3. Ramya Krishnan in Padayappa

A strong female character in movies surely develops the dynamics of a screenplay, making it an organic piece of entertainment. However, when that character is played by an actress who mesmerizes everyone with her skills, then surely we’ll fall for her and the character, even if she’s a villain.

One such actress is Ramya Krishnan and one of her most iconic roles in a negative role is the portrayal of Neelambari in the 1999 film Padayappa. Despite the film being headlined by Superstar Rajinikanth and also having an acting powerhouse like the late Sivaji Ganesan, the movie is still remembered by many for the acting done by Ramya. The dominating nature along with the grandeur personality she had in the film, made it all the more iconic and a cult classic.

4. Vinayakan in Jailer

Last year, the box office records were re-written with Rajinikanth starrer film Jailer. However, even though the film tasted success with the superstar’s charisma and style, the powerful performance by Vinayakan as Varman made the movie all the more memorable.

Being an eccentric idol smuggler in the movie, Vinayakan went head to head with Rajinikanth in playing an iconic South Indian villain in the story. Not only did the actor manage to entertain the audience with his comic timing and sly nature but also gave a menacing and fearful aura that surely played an important role in the film’s success.

5. Mammootty in Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha

An actor who knows no bounds in taking up roles despite being a superstar in the industry is Megastar Mammootty. Striving to create engaging and entertaining films for years, the actor played a triple role in the film Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha and portrayed a role as the South Indian villain, Murikkinkunnath Ahmed Haaji.

The acting brilliance of this 72-year-old man simply creates an environment of awe and showcases a character who has no limitations for seeking his desires. Interestingly the character of Haaji is only the tip of the iceberg when one sees the actor’s range in films like Vidheyan, Bramayugam, and many more.

6. Prakash Raj in Ghilli

As much as the film Ghilli is remembered for its lead actors Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, the film is all the more loved for how Prakash Raj played an iconic villain like Muthupandi. The character is developed so well into the storyline that his catchphrase itself has managed to garner so many fans.

Wearing a white-clad outfit in every scene, the actor managed to grab everyone’s attention as the love-struck villain who will go to any extent. Be it the way Muthupandi’s character is unintentionally funny or how dominating he can become in a second, the character and the actor will always be remembered for this classic Vijay film and his South Indian comedic villain.

7. Fahadh Faasil in Pushpa: The Rise

Many may think that a villain needs to have a large amount of screen time in a film to become iconic with his character but needless to say, this actor didn’t need much time to bring out a cliffhanger unlike any before.

With the portrayal of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat IPS, Fahadh Faasil managed to steal the attention of many with his undeniable charisma even while playing a sadistic and egotistical police officer. Even though the actor and his character were only teased as the main antagonist in the film Pushpa: The Rise, the final scene marking the start of a battle between both Fahadh and Allu only makes it all the more exciting for the upcoming sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule. If the execution is as strong as the build-up, then surely Bhanwar Singh Shekawat can become one of the best villains in a South Indian movie.

The list of characters and actors who played these South Indian villains are only some of the top ones that managed to stay in people’s minds for this long. Many more actors like Mukesh Rishi, Rahul Dev, and even Jackie Shroff in Aaranya Kaandam are honorable mentions of strong villains in South cinema. Over the various South languages like Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu old villains and new-age villains need to be known and celebrated.

