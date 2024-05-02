Mahesh Babu reminisces about watching his father’s iconic film Alluri Seetarama Raju

Mahesh Babu is undeniably one of the biggest stars in Tollywood right now, with an unparalleled fanbase. Like many of the superstars in Telugu cinema, the Guntur Kaaram actor too comes from film royalty, born to Superstar Krishna.

On May 2, the movie Alluri Seetarama Raju starring superstar Krishna completed 50 years after its release. Commemorating the occasion, Mahesh Babu took to X (formerly Twitter) and opened up about his experience of watching the movie for the first time.

Mahesh Babu talks about Alluri Seetarama Raju on its 50-year anniversary

Speaking about the film exactly 50 years after its release, Mahesh Babu took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and wrote, “Still recall watching it for the first time and being awestruck by Nanna Garu’s majestic screen presence on screen.”

Talking about the film’s impact on his journey as an actor, the actor wrote, “I’m reminded of its profound influence on my journey as an actor and on Telugu cinema.”

About Superstar Krishna’s iconic film Alluri Seetarama Raju

Superstar Krishna has acted in many iconic films throughout his illustrious career but one of his most celebrated works is Alluri Seetarama Raju. The film is based on the real-life story of Alluri Seetarama Raju, a freedom fighter who fought against British Rule in India. Remember Ram Charan's portrayal of Alluri Seetarama Raju in RRR? Superstar Krishna did that exactly 50 years ago, on this date.

Mahesh Babu on the work front

Mahesh Babu was last seen in the commercial entertainer Guntur Kaaram, written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film marked the third collaboration between these two powerhouses of Telugu cinema. Despite mixed responses from the audience, the film still managed to hold solid ground and emerged as a profitable venture for the makers.

The actor will be seen in S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus next, tentatively titled SSMB29. This highly-awaited project marks the first collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli. The film’s pre-production work is currently in full swing with the actor seemingly growing out his hair for the project.

Earlier, it was reported that Mahesh Babu also traveled to Germany for some physical training for the film. From what we know so far, SSMB29 promises to be a globe-trotting adventure set in the backdrop of Africa. As revealed by the writer of SSMB29, K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, the film will follow a similar template to the Indiana Jones franchise.

Furthermore, Oscar award-winning musician MM Keerawani has started composing the music for the project. The film is expected to go on floors sometime in 2024.

