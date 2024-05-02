Meet actor who quit BBA to pursue acting; worked with Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra and is now part of Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali once again proved why he is one of the best filmmakers with the release of his web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. We saw a number of female and male actors performing their best in the web series and winning hearts. This article will talk about one such actor who grabbed attention with his role in Heeramandi.

He is none other than Taha Shah Badussha who played the role of Tajdar Baloch in the eight-episode Heeramandi on Netflix.

Taha Shah Badussha quit his BBA course

Born on 19 November 1987 in Abu Dhabi, Taha Shah Badussha is the son of Shah Sikkander Badusha and his mom is Mahnaz Sikkander Badusha. His father is an F.R.C.S. from Glasgow and Edinburgh and is also an orthopedic doctor and his mother, an M.Sc and MBA from Washington, D.C., was a biochemist and now an entrepreneur. He also has an elder brother, Abid, who is a Lead Civil engineer from the University of Toronto.

Taha studied at Sherwood Academy in Abu Dhabi till the 4th standard after which he was shifted to the Kodaikanal International School in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. But after he was feeling homesick, his parents decided to bring him to Sharjah where he continued his schooling at the International School of Choueifat and Sharjah American International School till completion.

After this, Taha Shah was admitted to the American University of Sharjah for his undergraduate studies to pursue a Business Administration program. But he quit the course to chase his dreams for the film industry. In Mumbai, he was admitted to an Acting School and met his acting coach Naresh Panchal.

Have a look at Taha Shah Badussha's profile:

Taha Shah Badussha's debut in Bollywood

With Luv Ka The End in 2011, Taha made his acting debut. It starred Shraddha Kapoor as well. He was cast as an anti-hero in the film. After this, he did films such as Gippi, Barkhaa, Ranchi Diaries, and others.

Taha grabbed attention after his part in Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif starrer Baar Baar Dekho in 2016. He played the role of Tarun in the film.

In 2020, he made his Hollywood debut in Draupadi Unleashed and played the role of Gautam.

Not only acting, i 2022, Shah debuted as a singer when he released his single Vande Mataram.

Taha Shah reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali cast him for a three-day role initially

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, actor Taha Shah recalled the first meetings with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali which were iconic for him. He further shared that he was signed for a three-day role in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and was later asked to play another character in the TV show.

He said, “I got a call from his office that he (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) wants to meet me. So, I met him. I was wondering what he wants to talk to me about a three-day role. During and after that meeting, he asked me about my previous work and then he increased my role to this character called Balraj. I was very happy and content that I am playing a bigger role, I’m playing a revolutionary. That’s all I really wanted.”

Taha Shah talks about his role in Heeramandi

Talking about his character in the Netflix series, Taha said, “I wanted Tajdar’s role. I have read Balraj’s scenes and of course, Tajdar was the leading man. I was hoping for it but I didn’t expect it. But when he said that, I was completely zonked. From that, it took me 3 months to get a call from him to confirm my role as Tajdar. I was just happy to be part of the show. So, that was my first meeting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir. It was unexpected, couldn’t have wished for something better.”

Taha's character of Tajdar having a love relationship with Sharmin Segal's Alamzeb role in Heeramandi won the hearts of fans.

