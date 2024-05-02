Simon Curtis Secures The ‘Dream Cast’ for His Upcoming Feel-Good Comedy Encore; Lineup Includes Jeremy Irons, Glenn Close and More

Encore promises “heart and hilarity!”

A star-studded ensemble is gearing up for Simon Curtis’s Encore, which is a story about retired actors trying to reignite their passion. This film will reunite eight-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close and Oscar winner Jeremy Irons after 34 years since their hit film Reversal of Fortune. Henry Winkler and Don Johnson are also joining the ensemble.

What is Encore about?

The film, written by Oscar-winner Robert Nelson Jacobs, follows the lives of two new residents of a retirement home: Marie (Close) and Nigel (Irons). But the place turns out to be a swarm of forgotten talents, which gives Marie the idea to revive Nigel’s passion for theatre and create a production with the residents.

This creative process catapults the forgotten actors from the past to the present and marks their return to the world of performing arts, or their ‘encore.’

Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, and Isaac Klausner will produce the film through Twilight's Temple Hill Entertainment banner.

Simon Curtis shares his thoughts on the film

The Downton Abbey: A New Era director is excited to bring Nelson Jacob’s screenplay to life. “I loved Robert’s touching and hilarious script from the moment I read it, and it has been thrilling to see some of the greatest actors in the world respond in the same way,” he told Variety. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

He also wishes to give the audience a vivid experience of witnessing some of the film industry's best talents living out their “golden years” under the same roof. It was a no-brainer for Curtis to work on this project with the “dream cast.”

Temple Hill Entertainment co-founder Godfrey also shared his thoughts and praised the “wonderful screenplay” and Curtis’s “artful direction.”

“Encore celebrates the idea that every day should be approached as the first day of the rest of your life, and it does so with immense heart and hilarity,” he added. The international rights of the film will be handled by Protagonist Pictures. The CEO, Dave Bishop, shared that the film is a perfect “feel-good comedy” that the audiences crave.