Karan Vohra is widely known for his stint in Imlie, where he essayed the role of Atharv Rana, receiving immense love from the audience. Atharv made a grand comeback on television with Main Hoon Saath Tere, which went on air on April 29, 2024.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, the actor revealed the reason behind selecting his character Arya in the latest serial Main Hoon Saath Tere.

Why Karan Vohra said yes to Main Hoon Saath Tere?

In a recent interview with the aforementioned publication, Karan Vohra disclosed the special reason behind choosing his character Arya. He said that his character was named after his older son. He added, “The Arya factor played an important part.”

Furthermore, the Imlie actor said that the script of the show fascinated him a lot in the first place and then his character Arya pushed him to do the role.

When the actor was asked if being a father in real life helped him work with the child actors, he replied that his twin babies are only ten months old, and the child actor with whom he works is much older than him. Shedding more light on it, he said that the only way one can work with a child actor is that one should copy their moves.

The actor also shared with ETimes TV that fatherhood has changed him to the core. He has become more patient than before which is really helping him in his professional life.

Last year Karan Vohra and his wife Bella Vohra were blessed with twin sons.

More about Karan Vohra

Karan Vohara is one of the big names in the industry. He debuted with the serial Zindagi Ki Mehek in 2016, where he was seen opposite Samiksha Jaiswal. In 2018 he was seen in Krishna Chali London playing the role of Dr. Veer Sahay. Later in 2021, he essayed the role of ACP Raghav Shastri in Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, and in 2022 the actor was featured in Imlie alongside Sumbul Touqeer.

Apart from Karan; Ulka Gupta and Mansi Srivastava are also playing key roles in the latest show Main Hoon Saath Tere.

