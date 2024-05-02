SSMB29: Producer of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli flick confirms shooting for the movie to begin in fall of 2024

After the globally recognized success of SS Rajamouli’s film RRR, the director is set to team up with Superstar Mahesh Babu for the very first time. The tentatively titled film SSMB29 is now all set to begin its filming in a few months.

According to reports, the shooting of the Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli flick is all set to kick off from the month of August or September this year. Moreover, as per a report given by Gulte.com, the director is currently occupied in the pre-production works of the film while the Spyder actor is engaged in various workshops for several sequences of the film.

Interestingly, both Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli were spotted together at the airport as they were returning from Dubai. The actor sported his new look, most probably from the movie which depicts him in a long hairstyle with a stubble beard.

Coming to the recent works of the actor, Mahesh Babu was last seen on the big screens this year with his film Guntur Kaaram. The movie directed by Trivikram Srinivas also marked the third collaboration between the actor and director after their movies Athadu and Khaleja.

Guntur Kaaram featured the story of a Ramana, who was abandoned by his mother in childhood which led him to have extreme anger against her. Though furious at her action, he still wants to know why she made such a choice with his maternal grandfather standing between him and his mother.

Besides the Okkadu actor, the movie had an ensemble cast of actors like Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, and many more in key roles. While the movie was released on Sankranti this year, it failed to impress the general audience despite Mahesh being praised for his performance.

The much-anticipated film starring Mahesh Babu and helmed by SS Rajamouli is said to be a jungle adventure drama with high-scale execution. Apparently, the film draws inspiration for the hero’s character from Lord Hanuman of Hindu mythology.

Additionally, there have been rumors circulating about the filmmakers considering the inclusion of various actors from different sectors of the industry for the movie. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation regarding this matter yet.

