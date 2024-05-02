Vidhu Vinod Chopra says his 'biggest ambition' in life was to pee in Amitabh Bachchan’s vanity van; here’s why

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is currently enjoying the after-effects of 12th Fail’s success. The movie starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr in the lead was made on a mere budget of Rs 100 crores and went on to earn close to Rs 70 crores at the global box office. While Chopra is getting a lot of appreciation for this movie, the new-age cinephiles aren’t very aware of his contributions to the 90s cinema.

Chopra recently spoke at the Kellogg Management School where he spilled several beans from his life and shared several anecdotes from his career too.

When Vidhu Vinod Chopra left Amitabh Bachchan angry in their first meeting

The Mission Kashmir director revealed that when he first approached Big B, he didn’t have any script in his hand but a National Award-winning movie to prove his skills and a recommendation from Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Bachchan agreed and the duo went on to work in the 2007 film Eklavya: The Royal Guard.

Did you know Vidhu Vinod Chopra was ambitious about peeing in Big B’s vanity?

“Making a film with him wasn’t as important as peeing in his personal washroom,” Vidhu Vinod Chopra said with a giggle. The director revealed that he met Big B on a bus and everybody was aware that Big B had made a toilet in his vanity. The filmmaker shared, “I was very rude in that first meeting, I told him, ‘My name might not be very impressive, but my film is, can you see it?’ He saw that anger, and he agreed.”

Chopra told Big B to watch his film Murder at Monkey Hill before 5 pm only because they’d leased the theatre till that time only. He shared, “Now, Amitabh, Hrishi da, and Rekha are all busy working, and I notice there’s some argument happening.” Vidhu revealed that around 4, he felt that Amitabh Bachchan wouldn’t get the time to watch his film but after a while, he came and asked Vidhu, ‘You have the booking till 5? Let’s go’.

Making the best use of the moment, Vidhu asked Big B, ‘Can I use the toilet?’. He shared, “My biggest ambition in life was to pee in Amitabh Bachchan’s trailer. Who knows if the film works out or not, but at least I got to pee in his trailer.”

