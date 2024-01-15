Wedding Impossible: Moon Sang Min-Jeon Jong Seo's rom-com to premiere on THIS date; DEETS inside

tvN's Wedding Impossible teases anticipation with script-reading photos featuring lead cast members Jeon Jong Seo, Moon Sang Min, Bae Yoon Kyung, and Kim Do Wan. The script reading showcased the chemistry among the actors, building excitement for the global premiere on February 26 at 8:50 PM.

Wedding Impossible unveils script reading photos

tvN's upcoming drama, Wedding Impossible, recently unveiled photos from its script reading session, featuring main cast members Jeon Jong Seo, Moon Sang Min, Bae Yoon Kyung, and Kim Do Wan.

Jeon Jong Seo portrays Na Ah Jung, an undiscovered yet talented actress, who gets an unexpected offer from her friend Lee Do Han, played by Kim Do Wan, to portray his wife in a fake marriage. The twist arises with the interference of Lee Ji Han, played by Moon Sang Min, who attempts to sabotage the union to secure his brother's succession.

Kim Do Wan's character, Lee Do Han, is the ideal husband with a rich family background but harbors a secret that leads him to reject marriage proposals and opt for a fake marriage with Na Ah Jung. Bae Yoon Kyung takes on the role of Yoon Chae Won, the CEO of Taeyang Corporation, caught in a complex web of emotions as she becomes a potential sister-in-law candidate.

The script reading showcased the chemistry among the lead actors, building anticipation for the fake marriage operation in the drama set to premiere next month. The intriguing plot and dynamic characters promise an entertaining narrative for viewers.

Wedding Impossible is set for global premiere on February 26

tvN has confirmed that the upcoming drama Wedding Impossible will air every Monday and Tuesday at 8:50 PM, starting on the 26th of next month. Serving as the follow-up drama to the currently airing Marry My Husband, Wedding Impossible revolves around Na Ah Jung, portrayed by Jeon Jong Seo, an unknown actress opting for a fake marriage with her male friend to secure the main character role for the first time. The plot thickens as her future brother-in-law, played by Moon Sang Min, vehemently opposes his older brother's marriage plans. As the successor to Marry My Husband, Wedding Impossible is poised to captivate audiences with its unique storyline and compelling characters.

