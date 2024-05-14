Ilia Topuria Confirms Plans for UFC Spain; Featherweight Champion Claims He Has Date for Event

Newly crowned UFC featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria has managed to gather a tremendous fan following in a short period. Topuria defeated Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 pay-per-view and shocked the world.

Ilia Topuria is the first Spanish Champion of UFC. El Matador has an impressive record of 15 wins and zero losses. UFC is now looking to book the first championship defense for Ilia Topuria. At the post-fight speech of UFC 298, Topuria asked UFC to host a pay-per-view in his hometown, Spain.

Recently, Ilia Topuria confirmed that UFC is now gearing up to host a pay-per-view in Spain. Topuria said, “I already have a date for UFC Spain.”

Two top contenders in the featherweight division who could face UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria for the championship are former UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski and newly crowned BMF Champion Max Holloway.

Alexander Volkanovski has confirmed that UFC has not offered any fight yet, and he is planning to take a rest for a long time, to learn from his mistakes, work on them in the lab, and then make a return. On the other hand, former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway came back to the championship conversation after his speculator performance against Justin Geathje at UFC 300.

Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria have exchanged some verbal blows at each other on social media, and it seems the Blessed is the one who will lock horns with Ilia Topuria at UFC Spain.

Ilia Topuria UFC Record

1. UFC on ABC: Emmett vs. Topuria

- Date: June 24, 2023

- Result: Win (Unanimous Decision)

- Opponent: Josh Emmett

- Details: Fight of the Night award

2. UFC 282

- Date: December 10, 2022

- Result: Win (Submission - arm-triangle choke)

- Opponent: Bryce Mitchell

- Details: Performance of the Night award

3. UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall

- Date: March 19, 2022

- Result: Win (KO - punches)

- Opponent: Jai Herbert

- Details: Performance of the Night award, Lightweight debut

4. UFC 264

- Date: July 10, 2021

- Result: Win (KO - punches)

- Opponent: Ryan Hall

5. UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori

- Date: December 5, 2020

- Result: Win (KO - punch)

- Opponent: Damon Jackson

6. UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen

- Date: October 11, 2020

- Result: Win (Decision - unanimous)

- Opponent: Youssef Zalal

7. UFC 298

- Date: February 17, 2024

- Result: Win (KO/TKO - punches)

- Opponent: Alexander Volkanovski

- Details: Featherweight Main Event

