VIDEO: Singer Suchitra’s ex-husband Karthik Kumar responds to ‘gay’ allegations with Dhanush

In a bizarre piece of news that has shaken the Tamil Film Industry, popular playback singer, songwriter, and former radio jockey Suchitra Ramadurai has come forward with some scandalous comments against several esteemed artists in Kollywood.

During an interview with the Kumudam YouTube channel, Suchitra continued her ‘Suchi Leaks’, making several statements, including one where she called her ex-husband Karthik Kumar ‘gay’ and questioned what he was doing in a room with actor Dhanush.

Karthik Kumar responds to ex-wife Sucharitha’s ‘gay’ claims

In response to her claim, stand-up comedian and actor Karthik Kumar released a video on his Instagram where he indirectly responded to Suchitra’s claims. In his video, Karthik said that even if he was a homosexual, he would be proud of it and that there should be no shame in being one.

Further addressing all his followers, Karthik urged the importance of celebrating Pride Month in June. “If I was a homosexual I would go attend a rally in my city, something I will do anyways” he added.

Who is Suchitra and what is Suchi Leaks?

Suchitra is an Indian playback singer, predominantly known for her work in Tamil cinema with hit numbers like Excuse Me, En Idhayam, and so on. However, Suchitra is notoriously known for her ‘Suchi Leaks’ episode, where she leaked several pictures of prominent celebrities from Kollywood, including a picture of Dhanush and Trisha Krishnan in a room and a cozy picture of the then-rumored lovebirds Anirudh Ravichander and Andrea Jeremiah. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, in a recent interview, Suchitra has made some shocking claims about Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, her ex-husband Karthik Kumar, and several others. She accused Karthik of allegedly involving in homosexual activities with Tamil actor Dhanush. Suchitra also said that Amurtha, who is Karthik’s current wife, had made a mistake by marrying the stand-up comedian.

Furthermore, Suchitra also made surprising comments about Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s marriage, stating that the two had cheated on each other, leading to their divorce. These erratic statements made by Suchitra have certainly caused a storm on social media.

While Karthik Kumar has already given his response to these claims, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth are yet to respond.

ALSO READ: Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth cheated on each other, leading to divorce? Singer Suchitra of infamous 'Suchi Leaks' makes scandalous claims