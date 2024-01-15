WATCH: aespa unveils cinematic music video for remake of Seo Taiji's Regret of the Times

aespa treats fans to a mesmerizing music video for their remake of Seo Taiji's Regret of the Times. Released under the SM Remastering Project on SM STATION, the girl group infuses their unique flair into the iconic 1996 track, adding a fresh twist with surprising structures and powerful vocals.

On January 15, at 6 p.m. KST, aespa delighted fans with their remake of Seo Taiji's classic hit, Regret of the Times, released under the SM Remastering Project on SM STATION. The girl group infused their unique flair into the iconic track, known for its energetic band sound and powerful messaging.

aespa's rendition not only pays homage to the original's alternative rock genre but also introduces a surprising structure and powerful vocals, providing a fresh twist to the beloved 1996 release. Notably, members Karina and rapper BewhY played a crucial role in enhancing the remake, contributing to the rap-making process.

To accompany the release, aespa unveiled a captivating music video, showcasing their distinctive style and elevating the visual experience for fans. The remake is part of the ongoing collaborative venture, the SM Remastering Project, bringing iconic tracks back to the forefront through the combined efforts of SM Entertainment and YouTube. With their latest remake, aespa continues to leave a lasting impression on the music scene, merging the past with the present in this thrilling musical journey.

Watch aespa's music video for Seo Taiji's Regret of the Times remake, here;

aespa is coming up with its first docu-film MY First Page

Prepare for an intimate cinematic journey as girl group aespa takes center stage in their inaugural documentary film, aespa: MY First Page. The film meticulously traces aespa's extraordinary trajectory from its November 2020 debut to the present day, offering an unfiltered glimpse into the genuine thoughts and emotions of the group members. Delving into dreams, ambitions, and the hard work behind their mesmerizing performances, the documentary promises to be a must-watch for fans and enthusiasts. Scheduled for an exclusive premiere at Lotte Cinemas in February, aespa: MY First Page invites viewers to connect with the group on a personal level, celebrating their achievements and the challenges they've conquered. Brace yourself for a captivating cinematic experience as aespa unfolds its story on the big screen.

