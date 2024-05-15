You're Cordially Invited TRAILER: Will Ferrell And Reese Witherspoon Come Together For R-Rated Comedy

Recently, Amazon’s MGM Studios released a trailer for their newest comedy movie, You’re Cordially Invited, assuring the audience of a thrilling and fun-filled film. It stars Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell as the engaging couple in what could be considered one of the most entertaining films for fans of comic relief everywhere.

Plot summary and trailer highlights

According to an official logline, it is about a woman (Witherspoon) who has been working days on end planning her sister’s wedding only to realize that there will be double booking at some remote island resort off the coast of Georgia.

Things become complicated when another groom’s father, played by Ferrell, finds himself in the same scenario. Pandemonium ensues when both groups agree to take up the venue by default, which promises a series of failures like no other.

The trailer shows short clips from different scenes where chaos reigns among them, with Ferrell and Witherspoon struggling amid hilarious circumstances; one unforgettable episode is Ferrell wrestling an alligator in his hotel room. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The banter between these two leads, coupled with their witty lines, assures you that this film will leave you rolling on the floor laughing.

Advertisement

Star-studded cast and release date

Besides Witherspoon and Ferrell, other actors in this film include Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, Jimmy Tatro, Stony Blyden, Leanne Morgan, Rory Scovel, Keyla Monterroso Mejia Ramona Young Jack McBrayer Celia Weston.

Nicholas Stoller directs the film and is known for his funniness, backed up by production companies such as Gloria Sanchez through Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum alongside Hello Sunshine via Witherspoon Lauren Neustadter, among others.

The premiere date for You’re Cordially Invited is set for January 30, 2025, with worldwide availability on Prime Video. This comedy promises to be one of the highlights in entertainment for the next year with its cast, plot, and non-stop laughter.

So brace yourself by marking your calendars on January 30, 2025, where all roads will lead to You’re Cordially Invited, filled with fun and laughter, as it is going to be a great adventure full of laughter that no one wants to miss.

ALSO READ: Big Little Lies Cast Reunites At AFI Awards Gala, Celebrates Nicole Kidman’s Lifetime Achievement Award