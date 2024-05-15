EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee spills beans on rejecting commercial films after Satya; 'Villain ke role milte the'

Manoj Bajpayee is gearing up for the release of his first full-fledged commercial film Bhaiyya Ji which is also his career's 100th film. During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the talented actor who has played all kinds of characters in his career so far talked about his views on commercial cinema.

Manoj shared why he never saw himself in a commercial film and rejected many after Satya.

Manoj Bajpayee on not being able to relate to commercial cinema

While speaking at the Pinkvilla Masterclass, Manoj Bajpayee spilled beans on commercial cinema and said, "Maine kabhi apne aapko commercial filmon mein nahi dekha. Aur commercial filmon mein Satya ke baad kaam jo milte the woh commercial filmon mein villain ke role milte the aur jo mujhe karna nahi tha. Main ye (Mujhe) ye clarity thi ke main kahaani wali filme karuga. 'Lekin ye ek villain hai, aur bahut hi bura hai woh, is tarah se karne mein yakeen nahi tha mera. Isliye main naa karta gaya." (I never saw myself in commercial films. After Satya, all the commercial film offers I received were of negative characters. I always wanted to do films that have story so I kept on refusing the offers).

The actor further added that slowly things happened on their own. Giving an example of his 1999 film Shool he said that it was a kind of mainstream film that was made so well that people still remember it fondly.

Manoj Bajpayee shared the story behind the 2018 movie Baaghi 2 and said that he did the Tiger Shroff- Disha Patani starrer because director Ahmed Khan was his friend who knew him since Satya days. He also talked about Satyameva Jayate alongside John Abraham which released in the same year because he liked the way film talked about love between two brothers.

Manoj Bajpayee says Gangs of Wasseypur wasn't a commercial film

During the conversation, the actor also shared his thoughts on his much-loved films like Gangs of Wasseypur and Aligarh. He said that they weren't commercial films. However, the public gave the films so much love that they made it a cult.

Bhaiyya Ji is Manoj Bajpayee's perfect entry into mainstream cinema

Manoj Bajpayee shared that he has done actual mainstream cinema with Bhaiyya Ji. The actor said that the idea of the film had been in his mind for a long time and he wanted someone to write a special kind of story based on it. He shared that the emotion of revenge is very big in the minds of people who belong to small towns and villages and he wanted to do something based on that.

Manoj revealed how Apoorv Singh Karki requested him to let him make a film based on his idea and with him in the lead. Initially hesitant to play the role full of action, the actor agreed to do it because the director wanted to give the audience something unexpected.

Bajpayee also revealed that he has done 98% of the stunts in the film on his own because of which he ended up with major injuries.

More about Bhaiyya Ji

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, Bhaiyya Ji stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead along with Vipin Sharma, Zoya Hussain, and others. The film is slated to hit cinemas on May 24, 2024.