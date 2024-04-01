Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: Han So Hee-Ryu Jun Yeol break up, TWICE's Jihyo-Yun Sung Bin dating, more

From Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's breakup to reports of TWICE's Jihyo and Yun Sung Bin's relationship; a lot happened over the week. J-Hope dropped HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 and it quickly became a fan favorite. Jennie was reported to return with a solo album this June which will be her first comeback under her label. Here is all that happened this week.

Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol breakup

Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol had confirmed their relationship earlier this month after they were spotted in Hawaii together. But the confirmation and the news of their relationship were surrounded with lots of gossip and controversies. The two actors have decided to go their separate ways and announced it on March 30. Han So Hee also penned a letter in which she apologized for the incidents these past weeks and also called out Ryu Jun Yeol. She later deleted the post.

Jihyo and Yun Sung Bin reported to be in relationship

As reported on March 25, TWICE member Jihyo and Yun Sung Bin have been dating for a year. The report claims that they go on dates in the Geumho neighborhood in Seoul. As the two live a few minute’s drive away, they generally meet at home. An insider claimed that they saw Yun Sung Bin entering Jihyo’s home, and they acted like a couple. A source also claimed that they both love to exercise and that Yun Sung Bin gave Jihyo tips and helped her with training. They have a lot in common, so they quickly became close.

J-Hope drops HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1

BTS member J-Hope unveiled his special album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 on March 29. The album is centred around the theme of his artistic roots of street dance. On March 27, the first episode of his dance docuseries also released and is streaming on Prime Video.

BLACKPINK's Jennie to make solo comeback

According to recent reports, BLACKPINK member Jennie is preparing to make a comeback with her solo album in June 2024. This would mark her first release under her label ODD ATELIER. The reports suggested that she is focusing on the album production and the promotional activities. Her label briefly commented that they cannot confirm the news.

T-ara's former member Areum hopitalized

Lee Areum was hospitalized on the dawn of March 27 for alleged attempted suicide. Earlier in December she had announced a divorce from her ex-husband and also revealed her plans of marriage with her current boyfriend. Recently, she had also shared her experience of abuse by her husband and also revealed pictures of her wounds. The former idol gained consciousness and shared updates through YouTube comments.

