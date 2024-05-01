Black Clover Chapter 372: What To Expect Next? Exploring Future Plotlines

This month, Black Clover manga released two chapters one after the other, after making the readers wait for a long time. And so, the chapters have a lot to reveal to the fans. Now that two outings are in the public domain, the discourse around the storylines is running wild over the internet, especially the discussion forums. With Black Clover Chapter 372 in line to come out next, here is what we can expect the following storyline to bring to the table.

Disclaimer: The following content contains spoilers for Black Clover chapter 371. Reader discretion is advised.

Please note that the information provided in this summary is based on speculative interpretations that may not accurately represent the future events of Black Clover chapters.

Black Clover Chapter 371: A quick recap

The title of Black Clover Chapter 371 was 'Indestructible Souls' (varies in translation). The chapter begins with Mereoleona Vermillion's side of the battle. Here, the lady seems to be fighting Morris to the best of her abilities. However, it was evident that the fight was proving to be tougher than she had imagined. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

She witnessed that all of her teammates were sacrificing in the face of adversity. In the end, when she was the last one standing, Morris knew that he could win this one. And so, his Earth Magic Spell ends up summoning a strong beast that is ready to attack Mereoleona. This was the moment when the lady went dreaming into flashbacks. And thus, Mereoleona realized that her powers were being restricted by human limitations.

Advertisement

By the end of the chapter, it is seen that Mereoleona is able to break her threshold point and unleash her highest potential. The Ultimate Flame Magic: Excelicitus Leonum stood in front of Morris, as he eyed defeat.

What to expect from Chapter 372?

In the last panel of Chapter 371, Mereoleona asks Morris if he couldn't ask for more. And this was quite an intense moment in the story. The most important plot point that the next chapter is expected to bring out is Mereoleona's full potential. It is only one attack that she has unleashed upon his opponent.

More is to come as she continues this battle. Moreover, even Morris might have more cards up his sleeves. Thus, the back and forth can be expected from Black Clover Chapter 372.

Along with this, insights into Mereoleona's past can also come to the forefront in the next chapter. It will be interesting to see what the rest of the chapter will bring in the aftermath of this battle. All relevant updates will be added to this space as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Tadaima, Okaeri Episode 5: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More