BLACKPINK's Jennie reveals her friends never allow her to pay for them; and reason is too cute

BLACKPINK member Jennie is an all-rounder idol and has impressed fans with her dance, fashion, vocals and much more. Earlier this month she released her track Slow Motion along with Matt Champion. The track marks her first music release since she announced her label OOD ATELIER. In her recent appearance at a show, she revealed why she and her friends prefer to split the bill. Here is what she had to say.

BLACKPINK's Jennie reveals why she splits bill with friends

BLACKPINK member Jennie appeared as a guest on episode 38 of the show Housewarming Is Just An Excuse. During a particular segment, entertainer Yoo Jae Suk inquired if she bought meals for her friends often. Jennie revealed that things were more complicated in their situation and hence they end up splitting the bill. The idol explained that she is one of the youngest among her friends and hence they don't let her pay for them.

In South Korea, generally, the eldest person or the person who ranks the highest in the hierarchy pays for the whole bill. Dutch pay is not a common way of settling the bill. But times are changing, and many young people these days prefer splitting the bill.

Jennie's recent activities

In December 2023, BLACKPINK renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for their group activities. Following this, Jennie launched her own agency OOD ATELIER along with the profile photos.

On March 8, Jennie and Matt Champion released their track Slow Motion. Slow Motion is Jennie's first release in the year 2024. Moreover, this is her first music since she launched her agency OOD ATELIER.

The idol is currently appearing on the variety show Apartment 404 along with Yoo Jae Suk, Yang Se Chan, Cha Tae Hyun, Oh Na Ra, and Lee Jung Ha.

Jennie's song One of the Girls became the most-streamed OST on Spotify by a K-pop act. BTS' Jungkook held this record previously for his track Dreamer which garnered 396 Million streams. One of the Girls surpassed 470 Million streams becoming number 1.

