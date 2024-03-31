BLACKPINK's Jennie eyes June comeback with solo album marking first release under OA; Reports

BLACKPINK member Jennie announced the launch of her label ODD ATELIER in December 2023. The idol will reportedly be making a comeback with a solo album this summer. Her latest release was her collaboration track Slow Motion with Matt Champion. She is currently also appearing on the variety show Apartment 404 which has been receiving love and attention from the fans.

BLACKPINK's Jennie to release solo album in June

According to recent reports, BLACKPINK member Jennie is preparing to make a comeback with her solo album in June 2024. This would mark her first release under her label ODD ATELIER. The reports suggested that she is focusing on the album production and the promotional activities. Jennie has previously released various hits like Solo, You & Me and many more.

Jennie's recent activities

In December 2023, BLACKPINK renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for their group activities. Following this, Jennie launched her own agency OOD ATELIER along with the profile photos.

On March 8, Jennie and Matt Champion released their track Slow Motion. Slow Motion is Jennie's first release in the year 2024. Moreover, this is her first music since she launched her agency OOD ATELIER.

The idol is currently appearing on the variety show Apartment 404 along with Yoo Jae Suk, Yang Se Chan, Cha Tae Hyun, Oh Na Ra, and Lee Jung Ha.

Jennie's song One of the Girls became the most-streamed OST on Spotify by a K-pop act. BTS' Jungkook held this record previously for his track Dreamer which garnered 396 Million streams. One of the Girls surpassed 470 Million streams becoming number 1.

