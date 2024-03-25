TWICE's Jihyo and Yun Sung Bin’s agencies respond to dating rumors by saying, 'Difficult to confirm'

TWICE's Jihyo was reportedly in a relationship with Yung Sung Bin. The report suggests that the two have been dating for a year now. Their agencies released statements regarding the dating rumors. Jihyo is the leader of the K-pop supergroup TWICE, which is known for its songs like Alcohol Free, Cheer Up, and more. Yung Sung Bin is a former skeleton athlete. Here is what their agencies had to say:

TWICE's Jihyo and Yun Sung Bin's agencies release statement regarding dating rumors

On March 25, TWICE member Jihyo and athlete Yun Sang Bin were reported to be dating by a South Korean media outlet. The report claimed that Jihyo and Yun Sang Bin have been in a relationship for a year. Jihyo's agency, JYP Entertainment, commented that it is difficult to confirm their relationship as it is the artist's personal matter. Yun Sun Bin's agency, All That Sports, stated that he is no longer an active athlete and that they do not manage his personal life so it is difficult to confirm the reports.

More about TWICE

TWICE released their 13th mini album With YOU-th on February 23, 2024, along with the pre-release track I GOT YOU. This marked their first comeback since the release of EP Ready to Be, with the English single Moonlight Sunrise and the lead track Set Me Free. The nine-member group consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu.

Jihyo was previously confirmed to be in a relationship with former Wanna One member Kang Daniel. Jihyo and Kang Daniel made their relationship public in August 2019. A few months later, in November 2020, JYP Entertainment confirmed that they were no longer together. It was reported that the celebrities parted ways as they were busy with work and their schedules did not match.

