What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim star Hwang Bo Ra gives birth to her first child

Hwang Bo Ra is now the proud mother of a baby boy. She welcomed her first child, a son, on May 23. Hwang Bo Ra is a beloved South Korean actress who made her acting debut in 2003. She gained popularity after her memorable role as the quirky "cup noodle girl" in a Ramyeon commercial.

Hwang Bo Ra welcomes first child

On May 23, Hwang Bo Ra's agency, WALKHOUSECOMPANY, announced the joyful news that actress Hwang Bo Ra has given birth to a son. In their statement, the agency announced that the actress delivered a healthy baby on the afternoon of May 23. They also informed fans that both the mother and son are in good health and are currently resting under the care of her family.

The agency expressed its gratitude to everyone who has offered their blessings and support to Hwang Bo Ra and Oh Deok (the baby’s nickname). They expressed hope fans will continue to show warm regards and love.

In November 2022, Hwang Bo Ra tied the knot with Cha Hyun Woo (real name Kim Young Hoon), the CEO of her agency. He is also the younger brother of actor Ha Jung Woo and the son of veteran actor Kim Yong Gun. This marriage came after 10 years of their relationship. Upon announcing her pregnancy, the actress received numerous congratulatory messages, as she had overcome infertility issues related to her ovarian age.

More about Hwang Bo Ra

Hwang Bo Ra, a beloved South Korean actress aged 40, made her acting debut in 2003. In 2007, she portrayed the daughter/narrator in the black comedy Skeletons in the Closet (also known as Shim's Family), earning her the Best New Actress award at both the Busan Film Critics Awards and Director's Cut Awards.

Following her debut, she took on supporting roles in various films and television dramas, including Arang and the Magistrate in 2012, The Eldest in 2013, and Cunning Single Lady in 2014. Additionally, she has portrayed leading roles in projects such as the ghost romance Jumunjin in 2010 (which reunited her with Rainbow Romance co-star Kim Kibum), the revenge drama Dangerous Woman in 2011, and the horror movie Navigation in 2014.

She has starred in multiple other K-dramas, like What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, Fight for My Way, Dali and the Cocky Prince and more.

