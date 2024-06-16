'So Blown Away': Amy Robach Says Is Left Emotional Over T.J. Holmes' Bond With Her Parents

Amy Robach, who has known T. J. Holmes since he was a young boy, said at the beginning of one episode of her podcast that she wasn’t expecting the two to have such a close relationship with her parents, Joan and Mike. Indeed, they spoke about their recent episode discussing Amy Robach’s parents and how this concept was brought up to them by Holmes in one of their episodes on June 13, 2018.

Robach, 51, shared the feeling as she described the emotions she had when she saw Holmes, 46, talking to the parents. She said that she cried when Holmes was talking passionately about her mum as a very decent woman who did not tell lies, a very strong and funny woman, and her dad as a man who did not have to speak much but was very wise. Robach got ultra-impressed by their depth of showing affection which he observed as warm-hearted.

After the episode of the podcast, Robach stressed how much Holmes respected her parents adding that it was a very touching and important point to her. Robach regarded this positive interaction as a special bond and showed that Mel and Jack’s relationship emphasizes not only family but also the beautiful moments between them that can be cherished.

Amy Robach delights in T.J. Holmes' close bond with her parents

Amy Robach once cried to T. J. Holmes on her podcast and in that moment, found out that he is close with her parents. Again discussing this topic, Robach, 51, said how it was a real sensation for her to witness Holmes, 46 experiencing not only parental love and respect to her parents but also real passion to spend time with them.

“I think I genuinely shed tears having our man, our guy, love my parents, respect them, and like them,” Robach highlighted. She also underlined the importance of having the necessary continental architecture and a positive relationship with her parents that Holmes lacked and it is not always easy to build such relations with to-be in-laws or other relatives.

Of course, Holmes decided to intervene: ‘I know Robach’s parents and I have met them a couple of times’. He jokingly further said, “ Almost like when you are not around, I enjoy the company of your parents more.

Instead, Robach chuckled and jokingly scolded Holmes for overacting. In response to his affection towards her parents, she compared his sentiment as similar to when a person loves someone’s child, thereby stating that it will feel like a part of oneself.

Speaking about Holmes’ character, Robach stated that the character is wise, very honest, and incognita, adding that Holmes does not socialize. She also revelled in his ability to be cordial with her family and was quick to point out how much she liked it.

In a way, their exchange only proved their closeness and how much Robach enjoyed seeing Holmes interact with her parents because family is all about respect and appreciation one has for the other.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reveal candid insights on relationships and family dynamics

T. J. Holmes shared with Holly, during the podcast discussion, that he is very straightforward when it comes to the matters of relationships and does not try to pretend that he has feelings for someone when he does not. The anonymity allowed them to feel valued when they had friends because she knew Holmes liked her.

He added, "He doesn't want to waste time trying to fool somebody into thinking that I like them or I want to spend time with them,” adding, “But I've never been one to go kiss the ring or try to make good with the boss just because. So yeah, and to that way, discerning, I just if I like you know it. If I don't like you... you might not know it.”

During the podcast episode featuring her parents as guests, Robach shared a surprising revelation: her parents never knew she was seeing Holmes until they read the message that everyone else did about it. She said that her parents were on their way to the States to visit her in New York when her mom received a link to the article from her. Regarding this, Holmes seemed to be shocked and he said that he could not fathom how her parents must have felt when they receive such personal news through text message.

The exchange draws attention to the complexities and often unpredictable situations that may happen between people and, consequently, the significance of proper communication when dealing with such scenarios.

