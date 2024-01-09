Korean dramas, more commonly known as K-dramas, have emerged as one of the best sources of entertainment in recent years. With multiple genres, themes, and tropes, these shows serve as both a guilty pleasure and an amazing source of entertainment.

Many OTT platforms are now releasing their own original series of K-dramas, venturing into the growing sector they have to offer. Korean dramas on Hulu, Netflix and more offer a wide range of selection. K-dramas span various genres, including romance, action, sadness, and more. While some K-dramas offer a happy ending, others delve into a more bittersweet one. Regardless of the setup, a good K-drama is always enjoyable to watch

Here are the top 10 must watch Korean dramas on Hulu

1. Moving

Moving, a record-breaking Korean drama series, stands out as a must-watch for superhero enthusiasts. Adapted from Kang Full's webtoon of the same name, the supernatural-fantasy drama revolves around three high school students and their parents who unexpectedly discover their superpowers. The series achieved remarkable success, winning six awards at the 2023 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards, including Best Creative, Best Lead Actor, Best Writer, Best Newcomer Actor and Actress, and Best Visual Effects. Additionally, Moving gained widespread popularity, becoming one of the most-viewed K-dramas globally.

2. Descendants Of The Sun

One of the prime contributors to the Hallyu wave, this K-drama not only propels Korean dramas

into the mainstream but also promises to make you laugh, cry and have a lasting impact. In this medical/military romance K-drama, the storyline revolves around Dr. Kang Mo Yun (Song Hye Kyo), who leads a medical team, and special forces captain Yoo Shi Jin (Song Joong Ki), stationed in the fictional war-torn country Uruk. As their love blossoms amidst increasingly dangerous missions, Kang faces the dilemma of whether to commit to the relationship and risk heartbreak and sadness.

3. What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim

This workplace romantic-comedy, renowned for the electrifying chemistry between Park Min Young and Park Seo Joon, along with its memorable kiss scenes, is legendary. Centered around romance in an office setting, the K-drama unfolds the story of Lee Young Joon (Park Seo Joon), vice-chairman of a major corporation. The narrative takes a turn when his highly-capable secretary, Kim Mi So (Park Min Young), announces her resignation after nine years. Determined to keep her by his side, Young Joon embarks on a mission. Filled with humor and comedy, this Korean drama is a binge-worthy delight.

4. While You Were Sleeping

This K-drama has everything from a strong plot, legal cases, courtroom drama, fantasy elements, mystery, cute romance, second-lead syndrome and amazing comedy. While watching While You Were Sleeping you won’t be bored for one second because this Korean drama is that good. The show centers around three young adults - field reporter Nam Hong Joo (Bae Suzy), rookie prosecutor Jung Jae Chan (Lee Jong Suk), and police officer Han Woo Tak (Jung Hae In) - who possess the ability to see the future through their dreams. Troubled by these visions, the trio collaborates to prevent their ominous dreams from becoming reality and confront their nemesis, the corrupt lawyer Lee Yoo Beom (Lee Sang Yeob).

5. Big Mouth

For his post-enlistment comeback, Lee Jong Suk took on the role of Park Chang Ho in this suspenseful crime thriller Korean drama. Chang Ho, a cocky lawyer known as Big Mouth, finds himself embroiled in a murder case. As an underperforming lawyer, he delves into a massive conspiracy among the privileged upper classes to survive and protect his family.

6. Oh My Venus

Oh My Venus is a feel-good romantic-comedy K-drama should definitely be on your watch list. In this cozy and sweet romance Korean drama, Kim Young Ho (So Ji Sub), a personal trainer to Hollywood stars, begins training Kang Joo Eun (Shin Min Ah), a lawyer recently dumped by her boyfriend. Their relationship evolves from trainer-client to friends and eventually lovers. Joo Eun even moves into Young Ho's lavish home, shared with his two friends, as they help each other heal, creating a warm and fluffy watch.

7. Uncontrollably Fond

This tear jerking sad romance Korean drama narrates the heartbreaking story of childhood sweethearts, Shin Joon Young (Kim Woo Bin) and No Eul (Suzy), who experienced a sad and tragic breakup due to uncontrollable circumstances. Joon Young, now a famous actor, crosses paths with No Eul, a videographer, as she is assigned to document his life. Their shared history from high school is filled by miscommunication and missed opportunities. Despite No Eul's reluctance to rekindle emotions, Joon Young is determined to keep her close. This K-drama is a must-watch for those looking for a good cry. Uncontrollably Fond ranks among the top sad romance K-dramas ever.

8. Revenge Of Others

This intense youth coming of age K-drama is a blend of revenge-based mystery, high school drama, and a touch of romance and sadness. The story unfolds with the mysterious death of a male student at school. Ok Chan Mi (Shin Ye Eun), the victim's sister, refuses to believe it's a suicide. When the police find no evidence of foul play, she transfers to her brother's school, and meets Ji Soo Heon (Park Solomon). Determined to uncover the truth, she investigates her new classmates. Meanwhile, a "hero" seeking revenge for bullied students emerges at the school, creating a thrilling and suspenseful narrative.

9. Connect

Connect is a horror and mystery-based Korean drama that is not for the faint of heart and stomach. The thriller K-drama, adapted from a webtoon of the same name, revolves around a new race with an immortal body called Connect. After Connect Dong Soo (Jung Hae In) is kidnapped by organ hunters and loses one of his eyes, he discovers that his lost eye has been transplanted to a serial killer who caused a massive uproar in Korea. Determined to seek justice, Dong Soo begins chasing after the killer.

10. Revenant

Revenant is a highly successful horror K-drama that garnered massive popularity. This occult mystery thriller revolves around a woman possessed by an evil spirit and a man with the ability to see these spirits inside human bodies. Together, they delve into the mysterious deaths linked to five divine objects. Kim Tae Ri in this thrilling and scary Korean drama portrays Goo San Young, who becomes possessed by an evil spirit after receiving a keepsake from her late father, leading to a series of eerie events and investigations.

K-dramas always set your mood to happy the moment you watch them hence these Korean dramas on Hulu are a perfect addition to your binge list.

