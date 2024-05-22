7 years of Fight for My Way: Kim Ji Won’s iconic aegyo, Park Seo Joon’s MMA and more; 5 reasons to binge famed K-drama

Fight for My Way is a relatable series that has won the hearts of many viewers. Dominating its time slot throughout its entire run, the show topped the TV popularity index for three consecutive weeks. It received acclaim for its realistic plot and outstanding performances.

The story revolves around underdogs with big dreams who are struggling to survive and achieve success in careers for which they are underqualified. The plot follows the evolving relationship between two long-time friends, Ko Dong Man (played by Park Seo Joon) and Choi Ae Ra (played by Kim Ji Won), whose playful, immature personalities persist even as they reach adulthood. As their friendship blossoms into romance, the series beautifully captures their journey as they try to make it in the world.

As the series clocks in 7 years, here are 5 great reasons why Fight for My Way should be on your binge-list.

Heartwarming friends to lovers

We all have that one friend who knows us better than anyone. For Dong Man (Park Seo Joon) and Ae Ra (Kim Ji Won), that friend is each other. Best friends since childhood, they have always had each other's backs and have never spent a day apart. Dong Man's life once revolved around taekwondo and martial arts, but a disastrous competitive fight forced him to put his dreams on hold. His personal life isn't much better, as his ex-girlfriend left him to marry a wealthy man.

Ae Ra, meanwhile, dreams of becoming a show host and presenter but faces constant rejections. Despite their constant squabbling and teasing banter, their relationship gradually evolves into something deeper as they come to realize their feelings for each other go beyond mere friendship.

The way Dong Man and Ae Ra lean on each other for support and always count on each other is truly heartwarming. Even after confessing their feelings, the main focus of their relationship remains uplifting and protecting each other, no matter what. This unwavering support is what makes their bond stand out. Initially, they hesitate to pursue a romantic relationship due to their deep closeness and fear of jeopardizing their friendship. However, once they embrace their feelings, it becomes clear that no one is more compatible than they are.

Finding your place in the world

Fight My Way strikes a chord with audiences due to its realistic portrayal of young adults trying to make it in this world. It's a story of ordinary people with hopes, dreams, and aspirations striving to make it big against the odds.

Park Seo Joon portrays the unassuming Dong Man, while Kim Ji Won plays the opinionated Ae Ra. Both characters are highly relatable, as both Ko Dong Man and Choi Ae Ra dreamed of making it big as adults, but the monotony of daily life makes those dreams seem distant and even unattainable. Dong Man once aspired to be a top martial arts expert, but his confidence was shattered after a disastrous fight, causing him to lose his passion and put his ambitions on hold. Meanwhile, Ae Ra hoped to become a TV presenter but faced constant rejections at every audition and interview.

The drama illustrates how socioeconomic status can influence not only your position in life but also your capacity to dream. Should Dong Man and Ae Ra accept their circumstances, or should they fight despite the challenges? Fight for My Way, as the title suggests, is about fighting against the odds. This coming-of-age drama follows Dong Man, Ae Ra, Seol Hee (Song Ha Yoon), and Joo Man (Ahn Jae Hong) as four relatable adults navigating their daily struggles, relationships, and personal ambitions to shape their own paths in life.

Cute Aegyo and cozy vibes

This K-drama is renowned for its iconic aegyo moments, performed by Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won in the series. These adorable gestures have been recreated by many K-pop idols and K-drama stars and were most recently referenced in the K-drama Queen of Tears, which also features Kim Ji Won.

The series has all the elements to make you feel warm and fuzzy inside. Not only do you have Kim Ji Won and Park Seo Joon as the main leads, but you also get delightful aegyo from both of them, which is irresistible and has gotten the iconic status that the stars were asked to recreate at award shows. Their support for each other during tough times is incredibly heartwarming and encouraging, enough to put any anxious hearts at ease.

Inspiring sport theme

While mixed martial arts may come across as somewhat violent, Fight for My Way excellently balances the sport with the nostalgia and yearning for first love. Watching Choi Ae Ra and Go Dong Man support each other through their individual struggles is incredibly heartwarming. Their deep love for one another is especially touching, given their long-standing friendship and the significant portion of their lives together.

Due to the violent nature of MMA fights and Dong Man's history of injuries and trauma, Ae Ra is scared about his return to the fighting arena. She fears the potential consequences of him engaging in another fight. However, Dong Man feels the need to participate in one last fight, despite his health issues, in order to regain his confidence and self-esteem as an athlete. The story, by the end, follows how they come towards a mutual understanding and features Park Seo Joon in some amazing fight and action scenes.

The story of Dong Man and Ae Ra from Fight for My Way draws inspiration from the real-life story of Choo Sung Hoon, an MMA champion, and his fashion model wife, Yano Shiho. Their journey served as a source of inspiration for writer Lim Sang Chun, who sought to shed light on the lives of athletes and their families.

Strong friendships make your life better

While Fight for My Way primarily focuses on the friends-to-lovers trope between Ae Ra and Dong Man, it also highlights the importance of friendship dynamics. Seol Hee (Song Ha Yoon) and Ae Ra have been friends since childhood, and despite their differing ideals, dreams, and perspectives in life, they consistently support each other through thick and thin. Similarly, Joo Man (Ahn Jae Hong) shares a close friendship with Dong Man, and they confide in each other and stand by each other's side through life's challenges.

Not only that, Seol Hee and Joo Man are also in a relationship with each other. Their dynamic offers a realistic portrayal of what happens when you've been together for so long that you begin to take each other for granted. Unlike the typical dramatic scenes of heated arguments or grand romantic gestures, their story unfolds as a subtle and sweet love journey.

It's touching because it depicts the gradual breakdown and subsequent rebuilding of their relationship over time. When second leads are given the opportunity to change and grow, it adds depth to their characters and makes them all the more endearing to viewers.

Overall, these four friends navigate through life together, each trying to find their own place in the world while leaning on each other. Their strong bond helps them overcome various challenges and obstacles they encounter along the way. Together, they form a tight-knit group that exemplifies the true meaning of friendship and companionship.

