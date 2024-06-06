What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim? turns 6: Here are 6 reasons why Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young’s drama is an iconic rom-com

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim? starring Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young in the lead roles clocks 6 years today since its first episode release on June 6, 2018. It’s a binge-worthy drama that is still etched in our memory.

But what makes this drama so iconic? Let’s revisit 6 reasons it’s a perfect combination of romance and comedy genres.

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim? synopsis

Before diving further, let’s have a quick run-through of its plot synopsis. The drama revolves around a chaebol named Lee Young Joon (played by Park Seo Joon), who is the vice chairman of his conglomerate.

While he is a very self-obsessed and demanding boss, his longtime secretary Kim Mi So (Played by Park Min Young) on the other hand is the only person who knows how to keep up with his moods.

From business appointments to family affairs and everything in between, she has all covered with her quick wits and hard work. Then, what is wrong with Secretary Kim? Well, for nine years she has dedicated herself to her boss, her love life became non-existent and doesn’t seem to be on the horizon anymore.

There’s only one way for her to regain her bygone dreams, and that is submitting a resignation. But Lee Young Joon cannot let his secretary go. Without someone so savvy like her, his life would turn upside down. As he attempts to retain her at any cost, romance knocks at their door gradually.

6 reasons Why What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? still remains an iconic rom-com

So, let’s have a look at why this rom-com is still as iconic as it was upon premiere and we have 6 reasons to prove it.

1. A mirror image of the real life of office workers

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim? doesn’t shy away from portraying realistic images of people working in large corporations. Just like Kim Mi So, many real-life assistants and secretaries dedicate half of their lives to organizing their bosses’ routines.

In this rigorous process, days for themselves become numbered and one day, they snap, deciding to pursue their own dreams, leaving a resignation letter on the table.

2. A perfect portrayal of the office atmosphere

From the boss tagging along to colleagues' dinner, and office chatterboxes to bathroom talkers and backstabbers, this drama gives a a taste of a real corporate atmosphere. At this point, you would think the creators of What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim? might had long years spent working in such corporations.

3. Humor-filled office romance

Office romance is now an overused trope in K-dramas. As one of the pioneers of this genre, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim? moulded it with brilliance. There are some hilariously absurd moments when Kim Mi Soo and Lee Young Joon try to be lovely-dovey and sneaky at their workplace.

In particular, the two people from completely different statures in the corporate, suddenly falling in love makes it ever so awkward, which they try to simplify, creating many funny moments that still live in our hades rent-free.

4. When romance happens between people from very different backgrounds

In What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?, there’s a particular scene where Kim Mi Soo suggests a cheap eatery when asked by Lee Young Joon for a date idea. While it shocks him, gradually he learns to acknowledge the little things that bring the most fun to the people who are strapped and can’t afford condo parties.

Be it a conversation with your loved one over a warm pot of Ramyun or Soju after the office, this drama clearly shows the different definitions of ‘fun’ between the affluent and strapped ones.

5. Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young

Need we say more? Park Min Young is known as the queen of office romance and this drama still marks one of her best works to date. Not only, does she bring life to the character of Secretary Kim, but she also makes it her own so that viewers couldn’t even imagine someone else in the role.

Leading the rom-com opposite her is Park Seo Joon, a skilled and versatile actor who is known for his meticulous ability to synchronize with any characters.

Both the actors play their part with equal brilliance while perfectly balancing each other. What comes out of this talented partnership is an iconic rom-com like What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim? which is worth sacrificing your night’s sleep.

6. Talent influx of supporting cast and a solid backstory

We all know, that a supporting cast is the backbone of any on-screen project, without whom a drama is doomed to fail even if it has great lead actors.

This rom-com series boasts its narrative with a supporting cast ensemble featuring Lee Tae Hwan, Pyo Ye Jin, Kim Hye Ok, Kang Ki Young, Hwang Chan Sung, Kim Byung Ok, and more talents.

In addition, unlike many dramas, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim? weaves its story through a solid backstory. While this might not be part of the main storyline, it definitely adds more to the drama, without which the whole work will fall apart and seem unsettled.

The plot points of the back story also reveal many crucial details about Kim Mi So’s life.

Overall, even after 6 years, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim? remains an iconic office rom-com. With a fast-paced engrossing storyline, this Park Seo Joon-Park Min Young starrer drama will stimulate your emotions in every way.

