Written and directed by Han Jae Rim, The 8 Show is an upcoming South Korean series starring Ryu Jun Yeol and Chun Woo Hee in the lead roles alongside Lee Yeol Eum, Park Hae Joon, Lee Joo Young, Moon Jung Hee, and Bae Sung Woo. The plot of the K-drama follows eight participants who are participating in a game show for a hefty cash prize. With a total of 8 episodes, the show is scheduled to release on May 13, 2024, on the online streaming platform, Netflix.

However, what makes the show so intriguing that it needs your attention? From a complex storyline to a star-studded cast list, the show has everything it needs to make it a must-watch for you! Without further ado, let’s check out the reasons you should be on the lookout for the series.

Compelling storyline

Based on the webtoon Money Game and Pie Game by Bae Jin Soo, the story follows eight individuals who are invited to take part in a game show. However, it is not any ordinary competition and the tasks given can lead to sinister outcomes. The premise of the game show is that eight contestants join a game show titled Money Game, where they are made to live in a dimly lit eight-story building that consists of nothing but concrete walls.

For a total of 100 days, the participants have to survive with each other and upon being able to do so, each of them will receive an equal share of the pool prize money worth 44.8 billion.

However, the twist in the game is that every time they spend the cash on essentials such as food, water, and electricity, an amount is deducted from the total winning prize. Moreover, everything inside the studio costs 100 times more than the usual price.

In a new trailer, it is shown how a participant finds efficient alternatives to his problems without spending a lot of money from the prize pool. But will the other competitors also be cooperative and open to the prospect of spending less despite being uncomfortable?

Multi-layered writing

Through the plot synopsis of the show, we know that the series touches upon various societal themes such as class division and wealth disparity in society which has pushed these eight people to risk their lives for money. Moreover, the game show is expected to be organized by a person or a group of people who come from money, displaying the toxic and exploitative reality of capitalism where the downtrodden are used like pawns for enjoyment.

Additionally, the story will also showcase the frightening reality of human nature where they can go to any extent when motivated by greed. But amongst the scary parts, a few relationships will also bloom purely out of humanity and love.

Star-studded cast ensemble

The show stars Ryu Jun Yeol, who is known for his major roles in shows such as Reply 1988, The Producers, Lucky Romance, and more. He also starred in box-office hits such as The King, A Taxi Driver, Little Forest, Believer, Money, The Battle: Roar to Victory, Aleonoid, and more.

Furthermore, Chun Woo Hee stars as the female lead of the show which is currently starring in the ongoing K-drama, The Atypical Family has also joined the esteemed cast list. She also appeared in films such as The Piper, The Beauty Inside, Mother, and more.

Park Jeong Min is also part of the cast list, having previously appeared in Park Chan Wook’s Descion to Leave and the web series Hellbound.

