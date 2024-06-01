When John Cena Admitted to Pooping His Pants During a WWE Match

Many unforeseen things could happen inside the wrestling ring, even to one of the greatest in the business, John Cena.

The Leader of Cenation is a multiple-time world champion and a legend of the business. Even he encountered quite a few embarrassing moments in the ring, including pooping during the match, yes, literally!

How did it happen?

In 2008, during an interview with WWE Magazine, the sixteen-time world champion was asked about the most awkward moment in his WWE career. Recalling a match with Scott Steiner, he revealed the incident.

He said the match was in Winnipeg, and he was fighting Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner. As he had food poisoning that day, he believed he wouldn't be able to wrestle. Nevertheless, he gathered the courage to step foot in the ring.

After receiving a DDT from Scott Steiner, he looked at the timekeeper, asking where he could puke, and he was told under the ring. Hence, a desperate Cena went under the ring puke, which everyone there was aware of.

However, Cena's trouble that day wasn't limited to throwing up. When he was attempting to puke under the ring, he accidentally pooped in his pants. The match already concluded when the incident happened.

Cena revealed the same incident on Total Divas

Total Divas was one of the successful reality shows of WWE. Many interesting real-life stories and incidents from the lives of wrestlers were brought to the limelight by the show.

John Cena was an integral cast member of the show, alongside her then-girlfriend Nikki Bella. In an edition of Total Divas in 2013, the former WWE Champion talked about the embarrassing pooping incident.

John Cena said he popped once and had to throw his pants away. The incident happened in Saskatoon due to food poisoning, but he still got the job done in the ring. While everyone was aware of it, he felt humiliated.

John Cena recounted the incident on two different occasions five years apart. He mentioned two different locations, probably due to the lapse in memory. The incident occurred in the early days of his WWE career, and remembering the exact location isn't easy.

