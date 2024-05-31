Take cues from Aditi Rao Hydari’s style playbook to make your roka ceremony special

Are you prepared to enter the realm of traditional beauty and regal grace for your Roka ceremony? Look no further than Aditi Rao Hydari, whose exquisite ethnic dress selections flawlessly display her royal lineage.

Aditi has the ability to mesmerise people with her traditional apparel, whether it’s sarees or stunning lehengas. So why not use her fashion playbook as a guide and apply the same glamour to yourself on your special day?

Let's take a look at three of Aditi's ethnic outfits that you may easily incorporate into your Roka ceremony outfits based on her wardrobe.

Purple short Anarkali suit

If you are looking forward to combining traditional and contemporary for your wedding event, you can get inspired by this look of Aditi’s. The actress picked a short purple coloured Anarkali suit for the event.

The intricate borders on the suit added a hint of grandeur to the kurta. Her arms were adorned with a similar yellow dupatta, which gave the outfit a cohesive look. A similar coloured yellow salwar finished the ensemble.

You can think about this look if you want to seem as stylish as Adiok. While Aditi skipped overloading of accessories, you can pair this look with a choker or chandbalis while adding a contemporary twist.

Floral Anarkali suit

The Padmavat actress’ blue Anarkali, with its lovely silver embroidery and vivid multicoloured floral designs, is the ideal instance of incorporating floral charm into your roka ceremony dress. The vibrant floral motifs encapsulate the spirit of the celebration, while the structured bodice lends a flattering touch to the frame.

To complete the look, use anarkalis that are comparable but have bold colours and understated accessories. Accept Aditi's floral-inspired style to give your special day a whimsical, romantic touch.

Minimal fuss-free sharara set

Consider Aditi Rao Hydari’s beautiful sharara set as an inspiration for a minimal yet fuss-free appearance for your roka ceremony. Aditi’s look comprises a short black kurta with elegant embroidery and delicate floral patterns that provide a lively touch without being overly detailed.

To add some bling, you can pair your outfit with silver earrings. Opt for minimal make-up with delicate eyeshadow and soft, dewy skin. For your important day, strive to be as elegant and simple as Aditi to leave a lasting impression.

Keep in mind that how confidently, comfortably, and gracefully you handle yourself matters just as much as your outfit. Take a leaf from Aditi Rao Hydari and add a touch of royal beauty to your roka ceremony outfit. On your special day, embrace tradition, honor love, and unleash your inner queen.