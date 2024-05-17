NewJeans’ Ditto becomes group’s second song to surpass 600 million Spotify streams following OMG

NewJeans continues to thrive further in their music career. The group has been achieving new milestones every day since their debut in 2022. Most recently, they have hit another 600 million streams on Spotify, solidifying their dominance in the new generation of K-pop.

NewJeans scores second 600 million streams on Spotify with Ditto

According to updates on May 17, NewJeans’ Ditto has racked up a whopping 600,211,727 streams on Spotify. This marks their second time achieving the feat following OMG, which also surpassed the stream count on the music streaming platform.

With this, both songs from their first single album OMG managed to score 600 million Spotify streams.

Meanwhile, Ditto became an instant hit upon its release on 19 December 2022. The song set a new record by claiming no 1. Position on MelOn’s daily and weekly charts. The track managed to hold the rank for 99 conservative days on the daily chart and 14 weeks on the weekly. In addition, Ditto also topped MelOn’s annual chart for 2023.

NewJeans' more Spotify achievements

Previously, it was revealed that all original discography of NewJeans has amassed 100 million streams on Spotify. Aside from OMG and Ditto, all of their other songs also managed to rack up impressive stream counts.

NewJeans’ Super Shy and Hype Boy each have over 500 million, Attention amassed over 300 million, New Jeans, Cookie, and ETA each hit the 200 million mark while Get Up, ASAP, Hurt, and Cool With You have surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify.

The group continues to soar high with overall 4.2 billion Spotify streams across all their original credits.

Know about NewJeans' upcoming 2024 comeback album

NewJeans have made their highly-anticipated 2024 comeback with the song Bubble Gum and its music video, a pre-release track for their forthcoming album How Sweet, which is set to release on May 24.

The album will consist of a total of four tracks including the single How Sweet, the B-side Bubble Gum, and instrumental versions of both.

As the group continues to gain widespread popularity, excitement runs high for their Japanese debut album release on June 21. It will also include a total of four songs including the lead track Supernatural, a B-side Right Now, and instrumental tracks of both.

