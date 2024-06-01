'No Ability to Convey My Thoughts': Taylor Swift Thanks Fans For Eras Tour's '2 Magical Nights' in Madrid

Taylor Swift made a stop in Madrid, Spain to perform her massively successful eras tour in the city, and she could not be more grateful for her experience there.

The songstress shared a bunch of photos from the concert, which featured stills from her performances, alongside a caption that read: “I LOVE YOU FOREVER MADRID!!! No ability to convey my thoughts other than to just YELL that.”

Swift then thanked the concertgoers for being the most electrifying and passionate they could be, confessing that she’ll never forget “a second of that.”

Taylor Swift thanks fans from Spain for a wonderful time

Swift spent two days in Madrid, where she performed at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Mexico Swifties experienced true delight when the megastar uttered the words “Buenas tardes, encantada de veros,” which means good afternoon, nice to see you all. Throughout the night, she uttered several phrases in Spanish to connect with the fans from the nation, who paid her back with nothing less than an electrifying response.

The TTPD hitmaker debuted new looks this time: a new shade of the Alberta Ferretti dress during the folklore era, which she had previously donned in shades of green and yellow. During the 1989 set, Swift wore a red top and a yellow skirt, adorned with jewels which made a clear nod to the flag of Spain.

Swift’s best buds were in attendance too. The HAIM sisters, who have collaborated with Taylor Swift and vice versa, were seen in the VIP tent. Blake Lively, another close friend of the songstress was present too. To pay an ode to Lively and her daughters, namely Inez, James, and Betty, who find mentions in Folklore, Swift said that they were her favorite characters from her aforementioned album.

"I have to say that on Folklore, some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez and Betty,” the singer said to the crowd.

Next stop: Lyon, France

Taylor Swift is currently on the European leg for her Eras tour, and she next stops at Lyon, France. This setlist which crosses the 3-hour mark and spans Swift’s comprehensive discography, was edited to accommodate her newest work: The Tortured Poets Department, a biographical record that chronicles Swift’s past relationships with actor Joe Alwyn and the 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

