Tamannaah Bhatia looks like sweet sunshine in this scorching heat wearing yellow dress layered with blazer

Tamannaah Bhatia stepped out for an event and she looked stunning in a breezy yellow dress layered with a blazer and she looked like sunshine.

By Sargun Chabbra
Updated on May 31, 2024  |  05:48 PM IST |  6K
Tamanaah Bhatia in all yellow look
Tamanaah Bhatia in all yellow look ( PC: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood top ladies are creating a new trend by dressing up in light-coloured dresses that perfectly encapsulate the essence of summer as the sun beams down and the temperature rises. Pale yellows, delicate pink and calm whites are dominating celebrities’ closets, such as Tamannaah Bhatia, and they signify a welcome shift on the fashion front.

Yellow is Tamannaah Bhatia’s colour. You just know it is because every time she’s wearing an outfit in this colour, she radiates a glow that is hard to look away from! You can pop on her Instagram and check all her yellow outfit looks, and you’ll agree with me on this. 

Recently, Tamannaah wore a pretty yellow outfit yet again but with a corporate twist. She layered it with a pastel yellow blazer. The whole outfit, even though yellow throughout, looks sophisticated and in theme with the season as well. Let’s take a closer look at her easy breezy outfit.

Tamannaah Bhatia's pastel yellow outfit

Tamanaah Bhatia in all yellow look

On May 31, 2024, the Bhola Shankar actress made a grand entry at a special event wearing a pale-yellow outfit coming from the racks of Deme Love that perfectly captured the summer spirit. The ensemble was a sheer, flowing dress in pretty pastel colour. 

The dress’ square neckline gave the ensemble a hint of delicacy, on the other hand, the soft yellow colour radiates warmth, like a sunny day. The dress, with its floor-length hem, added a touch of drama to her look.

Tamannah Bhatia in yellow outfit

What truly elevated her outfit was a matching full-sleeved blazer. The blazer was in the same soft yellow colour and gave her dress a more sophisticated touch. The blazer had closed buttons on the front and notch lapels. The pockets completed the suit with ease, adding both flair and effectiveness. Her outfit comes with price tag of Rs.45,500.

Tamannaah’s accessories and glam

The Bahubali actress accessorised her outfit in a subtle but stylish way. Instead of overdoing the jewellery, she opted for elegant silver finger rings and dangler earrings, which gave the ensemble just the right amount of bling without going overboard.

Her innate beauty was enhanced by the minimum make-up applied. Her pale make-up, delicate pink lipstick, and flushed cheeks all went well with her pastel outfit. Her overall appearance was subtly contrasted with a startling pop of colour from the red nail paint.

Her outfit seemed more put together and elegant because of the sleek and straight hairstyle she chose. 

Tamannah Bhatia in yellow outfit

Overall, the adoption of pastel colour dresses by Bollywood beauties including Tamannaah Bhatia signifies a break from tradition and a move in the direction of a more novel and modern style approach. As long as summer stays, we expect more stars rocking these soft hues both on and off screen, inspiring fans to follow suit and bask in the sunny vibes of the season.

Credits: Viral Bhayani
