Malaika Arora’s lush mustard yellow lehenga sets the ultimate ethnic fashion goal for summer festivities

Forever, our Chaiyya Chaiyya girl, Malaika Arora, knows how to make us dance to her fashion beats. The uber-fit diva never fails to leave us in awe of her bold fashion choices, whether it’s her athleisure outfits or risque red carpet looks that get everyone talking. But when Malaika dons an ethnic ensemble, she is truly a vision to behold.

Case in point, her recent appearance in a glorious yellow lehenga is straight out of our summer dreams. The judge of reality TV India’s Got Talent chose to make an ethnic statement for Kalyan Jewellery’s store launch. Let’s just say the mesmerizing star’s beauty was at par with the gilded jewels.

Her picture-perfect radiant look is ideal for summer weddings, festivals, and parties with a traditional dress code. If you are seeking to elevate your summer wardrobe with elegant ethnic pieces, bookmark Malaika’s exquisite lehenga and take style cues from her rosy glam and iridescent accessories.

Malaika’s sunkissed lehenga with an embellished waistband is perfect for ethnic summer soirees

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

For the inauguration ceremony, Malaika was styled by celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma in a mustard yellow lehenga set from the traditional Indian clothing brand Devnaagri. Crafted in luxurious cotton-silk and satin, her lehenga features intricate thread embroidery and a mirrorwork embellished waistband from which long tassels cascade down.

Advertisement

Her open-back blouse had short sleeves and a plunging V-neckline. The Dabangg actress’s look is made more alluring with a delicately sheer organza dupatta, which uplifts her ethnic ensemble with a touch of etherealness.

Retailing for ₹102,500, the silken fabric of the actress’s lehenga set is perfect for the warmer season, and the sunkissed hue exudes happiness and positivity, perfectly embodying the spirit of summer festivities. Moreover, it’s a great match for Malaika's charismatic and effervescent persona.

Malaika’s soft glam and sparkling diamond jewelry make her ethnic ensemble more enchanting

Malaika’s mustard ethnic look was enhanced by the soft glamor of her hair and beauty choices. Her middle-parted wavy tresses were pinned back to showcase her gorgeous face.

At the same time, the mellow pink tones of Malaika’s glam accentuated her sharp features and complemented the golden yellow hue of her attire. With smoky rose tints on her eyes defined with eyeliner, fluttery lashes, blushing cheeks, and a pink pout, her look came together with a touch of femininity and romance.

The Housefull actress added a touch of sparkle to her resplendent ensemble with a pair of statement dangle earrings, a regal necklace, and glittering bangles, all made in diamond and encrusted with deep-red gemstones, which elevated her lehenga with beautiful contrast and depth of color.

Malaika Arora’s striking mustard lehenga sets the bar high for ethnic fashion. It has a harmonious blend of vibrant color that is refined but never dull, exquisite Indian craftsmanship, and a clean, contemporary silhouette that will make it stand out from the sea of ethnic ensembles at festive occasions.

For fashionistas seeking to replicate Malaika’s ravishing modern traditional lehenga look, the secret lies in attention to detail regarding glam and accessorizing and, more importantly, confidence in carrying off bold hues.

What do you think of Malaika’s mustard lehenga set? Share your views with us by leaving a comment.

ALSO READ: Take cues from Aditi Rao Hydari’s style playbook to make your roka ceremony special